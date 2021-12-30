 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Drone shooting, blue ocean, rocks, lighthouse. Sunny weather, waves hitting the rocks.

P

By Pablo Samsonov

  • Stock footage ID: 1084644916
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV288.4 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV68.2 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV13.5 MB

Related stock videos

Flying through the clouds above mountain tops. High peaks wonderful morning sunrise natural Landscape
4k00:25Flying through the clouds above mountain tops. High peaks wonderful morning sunrise natural Landscape
Big Waves rolling from above. Top down 4k drone view on blue turquoise ocean, breaking waves, whitewash. Sunny day over the sea. Huge swell hitting shoreline. Powerful waves Oahu, Hawaii North Shore
4k00:12Big Waves rolling from above. Top down 4k drone view on blue turquoise ocean, breaking waves, whitewash. Sunny day over the sea. Huge swell hitting shoreline. Powerful waves Oahu, Hawaii North Shore
Banff National Park aerial view, flying over the Bow River in the Canadian Rockies during summer, Alberta, Canada.
4k00:30Banff National Park aerial view, flying over the Bow River in the Canadian Rockies during summer, Alberta, Canada.
Dream trip to green island. Outdoor adventure travel to beautiful Hawaii beach. Cinematic wild nature aerial 4K. Slow motion waves of transparent green sea waters. Untouched nature on sunny summer day
4k00:19Dream trip to green island. Outdoor adventure travel to beautiful Hawaii beach. Cinematic wild nature aerial 4K. Slow motion waves of transparent green sea waters. Untouched nature on sunny summer day
moving forward to pine woods forest and mountain valley with sun flare in summer day.Europe Italy Alps outdoor green nature scape mountains wild aerial establisher.4k drone flight establishing shot
4k00:21moving forward to pine woods forest and mountain valley with sun flare in summer day.Europe Italy Alps outdoor green nature scape mountains wild aerial establisher.4k drone flight establishing shot
Hot Air Baloons Aerial Drone Flight Over Beautiful Autumn Forrest at Sunet Mountains Beautiful Landscape Background Sunny Vacation Travel Destination Concept
4k00:23Hot Air Baloons Aerial Drone Flight Over Beautiful Autumn Forrest at Sunet Mountains Beautiful Landscape Background Sunny Vacation Travel Destination Concept
Timelapse. Aerial top view waves break on rocks in a blue ocean. Sea waves on beautiful beach aerial view drone 4k shot. Bird's eye view of ocean waves crashing against an empty stone from above.
4k00:39Timelapse. Aerial top view waves break on rocks in a blue ocean. Sea waves on beautiful beach aerial view drone 4k shot. Bird's eye view of ocean waves crashing against an empty stone from above.
Aerial view of snow mountain range landscape in Sichuan China under blue sky with winding road and sea of clouds in the background 4k winter drone footage
4k00:16Aerial view of snow mountain range landscape in Sichuan China under blue sky with winding road and sea of clouds in the background 4k winter drone footage

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial Shot Of Luxurious Water Bungalows On Turquoise Sea, Drone Flying Forward Over Resort Against Sky On Sunny Day - Kuramathi, Maldives
4k00:10Aerial Shot Of Luxurious Water Bungalows On Turquoise Sea, Drone Flying Forward Over Resort Against Sky On Sunny Day - Kuramathi, Maldives
Aerial Following Shot of a Couple on a Ski Jet Driving Through Waves. Weather is Sunny and Ocean is Blue. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:16Aerial Following Shot of a Couple on a Ski Jet Driving Through Waves. Weather is Sunny and Ocean is Blue. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
Aerial Panning Canyon Walls And Hillsides, With Hoodoos, Bright Blue Sky, Pine Trees, And The Canyon Rock Formations Stretching Into The Background - Bryce, Utah
4k00:43Aerial Panning Canyon Walls And Hillsides, With Hoodoos, Bright Blue Sky, Pine Trees, And The Canyon Rock Formations Stretching Into The Background - Bryce, Utah
Aerial top view of yacht in famous marine sinkhole, seascape on sunny day while drone turning from right to light - Great Blue Hole, Belize
4k00:08Aerial top view of yacht in famous marine sinkhole, seascape on sunny day while drone turning from right to light - Great Blue Hole, Belize

Related video keywords