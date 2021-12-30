 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

homosexual young woman embraces her partner sleeping next to her

d

By dream_one

  • Stock footage ID: 1084644853
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV291.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV30.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6 MB

Related stock videos

Two young women are sitting on a background of the rainbow flag. The sun is shining brightly, LGBT rights, lesbian family.
hd00:11Two young women are sitting on a background of the rainbow flag. The sun is shining brightly, LGBT rights, lesbian family.
giving high five lgbt
hd00:20giving high five lgbt
holding hands with LGBT symbols
hd00:19holding hands with LGBT symbols
At Stylish Home Apartment: Happy Gay Couple Play with Their Dog, Gorgeous Brown Labrador Retriever. Boyfriends Tease, Pet and Scratch Super Happy Doggy, Have Fun in the Living Room Flat.
4k00:13At Stylish Home Apartment: Happy Gay Couple Play with Their Dog, Gorgeous Brown Labrador Retriever. Boyfriends Tease, Pet and Scratch Super Happy Doggy, Have Fun in the Living Room Flat.
Two lesbian woman lgbt couple girlfriends hugging, holding hands with rainbow bracelets outdoors. Gay lesbians bisexual transgender. Concept LGBT happiness freedom love homosexual couple 4 K slowmo
4k00:07Two lesbian woman lgbt couple girlfriends hugging, holding hands with rainbow bracelets outdoors. Gay lesbians bisexual transgender. Concept LGBT happiness freedom love homosexual couple 4 K slowmo
Authentic shot of young happy homosexual female gay family with son toddler baby boy is making a selfie or video call to friends or relatives in a living room at home.
4k00:20Authentic shot of young happy homosexual female gay family with son toddler baby boy is making a selfie or video call to friends or relatives in a living room at home.
Authentic shot of young happy homosexual male gay family with adopted son toddler baby boy is smiling in camera in a kitchen at home.
4k00:19Authentic shot of young happy homosexual male gay family with adopted son toddler baby boy is smiling in camera in a kitchen at home.
Gay couple kissing lying on the bed. LGBT
4k00:16Gay couple kissing lying on the bed. LGBT

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Cinematic shot of young carefree happy smiling homosexual male gay and transgender woman couple in love is enjoying time together and having fun to dance together while listening to the music at home
4k00:23Cinematic shot of young carefree happy smiling homosexual male gay and transgender woman couple in love is enjoying time together and having fun to dance together while listening to the music at home
Authentic shot of young homosexual male gay is giving an affective hug to his beloved man while he is working from home in living room.
4k00:16Authentic shot of young homosexual male gay is giving an affective hug to his beloved man while he is working from home in living room.
Handheld close up of Caucasian young woman lying in bed and stroking hand of her African-American female partner while chatting and relaxing in morning
4k00:14Handheld close up of Caucasian young woman lying in bed and stroking hand of her African-American female partner while chatting and relaxing in morning
Cinematic shot of an young homosexual male gay is filming with vintage camera his carefree happy smiling transgender woman partner while is having fun and dancing crazy at home.
4k00:28Cinematic shot of an young homosexual male gay is filming with vintage camera his carefree happy smiling transgender woman partner while is having fun and dancing crazy at home.
Same model in other videos
serious young woman stares at camera with toughtfully look
4k00:12serious young woman stares at camera with toughtfully look
resentment, anger - angry girl takes out all her anger against her boyfriend
4k00:28resentment, anger - angry girl takes out all her anger against her boyfriend
outburst, anger- girl insults and accuses her boyfriend who listens in silence
4k00:19outburst, anger- girl insults and accuses her boyfriend who listens in silence
Happy young woman diving in swimming pool.Happiness, summer, holidays
4k00:16Happy young woman diving in swimming pool.Happiness, summer, holidays
long wait - girl waits for her boyfriend who arrives late and attacks him
4k00:38long wait - girl waits for her boyfriend who arrives late and attacks him
youth, beauty - attractive girl turns her head and stares serious at camera
4k00:13youth, beauty - attractive girl turns her head and stares serious at camera
serious girl at park staring at camera changes expression and smiles
4k00:27serious girl at park staring at camera changes expression and smiles
thoughts, worry - sad beautiful girl looks away with thoughtful and sad look
4k00:13thoughts, worry - sad beautiful girl looks away with thoughtful and sad look

Related video keywords