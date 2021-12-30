0
Stock video
living with disabilities - young woman using wheelchair alone at the park
d
By dream_one
- Stock footage ID: 1084644817
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|614.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|63 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Slow motion of happy granddaughter is giving an effective hug to her grandfather as a sign of love and respect in a green park on a sunny day.
4k00:13Asian nurse taking care of mature male patient sitting on wheelchair in hospital. Young woman and old man wearing surgical face mask for protection of covid 19 pandemic. Girl smile to elderly man.
4k00:13Slow motion of carefree and happy granddaughter and grandfather in a wheelchair having fun to run in a green park on a sunny day.
4k00:18Loving couple enjoying the time together. Careful man and his disabled girlfriend in wheelchair by the sea
4k00:17Slow motion of happy granddaughter is giving an effective hug to her grandfather as a sign of love and respect in a green park on a sunny day.
4k00:08young person helps her grandmother to get up taking her hands. concept of elderly support and retirement help. help to people in need
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:24Young Afro-American man on wheelchair and Caucasian woman sitting outdoors on winter day, eating street food, drinking to go coffee, chatting and laughing
4k00:23Cinematic of happy young female social worker or nurse and senior man in wheelchair having fun to walk together in green park.
4k00:13Smiling asian female doctor looking out of window and talking with female patient in wheelchair. medicine, health and healthcare services.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
accessibilityadultalonebeautifulcaucasianconceptdaydisabilitydisability equipmentdiseasediversityequipmentfemalehandshealth conditionhumanimpairmentindependentlyinjurylifestylemobilitymodern wheelchairmoveoneone personoutdoorsoutsideparalysisparaplegiapensivepeoplepersonperson with disabilitypersons with disabilitiesphysicalphysical disabilitysittingsolitudesymboltransportationuserwheelchairwhitewomanyoungyoung adultyoung woman