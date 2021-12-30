0
Stock video
enjoy italian coffee - hispanic woman drinks coffee smiling at camera
d
By dream_one
- Stock footage ID: 1084644796
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|177.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
4k00:06Happy senior elder father grandfather and young adult granddaughter grown daughter talking bonding drink tea sit on sofa, loving 2 two generations family embracing enjoy friendly conversation at home
hd00:10Happy multiracial young people friends talking laughing at group meeting sharing cafe table, diverse students drinking coffee having fun together enjoy multi-ethnic friendship pleasant conversation
hd00:07Happy young family couple relaxing talking laughing holding cups drinking coffee tea sitting on sofa together in living room, loving husband and wife bonding enjoying pleasant conversation at home
hd00:07Multi-ethnic friends laughing having fun at meeting in coffeehouse, african and caucasian male buddies giving high five after telling good funny joke, multiracial young people hanging out in cozy bar
hd00:23Multiracial happy young people eating pizza in pizzeria, black and white cheerful students enjoying meal dining sitting together at restaurant table, diverse hungry friends sharing lunch at meeting
4k00:13diverse group of friends hanging out in cafe chatting sharing conversation drinking coffee enjoying socializing having fun meet up in restaurant
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:19Happy african american senior woman enjoying drinking cup of coffee and using smartphone. retirement lifestyle, leisure time alone at home with technology.
4k00:23Handheld slowmo of cheerful African-American woman and her Caucasian girlfriend sitting at table in cozy kitchen and chatting while enjoying coffee in morning
4k00:18Happy mixed race woman enjoying drinking coffee standing on balcony in countryside. spending free time at home.