 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

sadness, solitude - sad young woman in Trastevere with distressed look

d

By dream_one

  • Stock footage ID: 1084644781
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV206.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.8 MB

Related stock videos

sad and tired medic opens eyes and looking atraight at camera. medical stuff portrait closeup. Woman in Protective Face Mask,
4k00:09sad and tired medic opens eyes and looking atraight at camera. medical stuff portrait closeup. Woman in Protective Face Mask,
Exhausted or bored young sleepy woman falls down on sofa. Apathetic tired lazy lady sleeping on couch at home alone. Funny girl lying asleep feeling lack of motivation, fatigue or depression concept
4k00:15Exhausted or bored young sleepy woman falls down on sofa. Apathetic tired lazy lady sleeping on couch at home alone. Funny girl lying asleep feeling lack of motivation, fatigue or depression concept
Sad worried young woman attractive face having psychological problem feeling anxiety depression, upset frustrated lonely lady thinking of grief troubled with unwanted pregnancy concept, close up view
4k00:08Sad worried young woman attractive face having psychological problem feeling anxiety depression, upset frustrated lonely lady thinking of grief troubled with unwanted pregnancy concept, close up view
Upset little boy hugging his mother at home
hd00:20Upset little boy hugging his mother at home
Stressed upset african american mom feeling migraine headache tired of too active kids running around, annoyed single black mother desperate about two difficult naughty children misbehaving at home
hd00:09Stressed upset african american mom feeling migraine headache tired of too active kids running around, annoyed single black mother desperate about two difficult naughty children misbehaving at home
Sun Flare, Change the Future, Kid Dream, Kids Celebration, Holiday Bye, Up Hold, Night Party, Line Sunrise, Behind Sunshine, Entertainment. Anxious child knocks his hand on the window during sunset
4k00:17Sun Flare, Change the Future, Kid Dream, Kids Celebration, Holiday Bye, Up Hold, Night Party, Line Sunrise, Behind Sunshine, Entertainment. Anxious child knocks his hand on the window during sunset
Upset couple calling insurance for home leaks sitting in a couch in the living room in a house interior
hd00:18Upset couple calling insurance for home leaks sitting in a couch in the living room in a house interior
Young woman suffering from depression
4k00:10Young woman suffering from depression

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Unhappy couple making up and kissing on beach at sunset sad woman being comforted by strong handsome man
4k00:42Unhappy couple making up and kissing on beach at sunset sad woman being comforted by strong handsome man
Unhappy couple embracing woman being comforted by partner is sad on beach at sunset slow motion RED DRAGON
4k00:18Unhappy couple embracing woman being comforted by partner is sad on beach at sunset slow motion RED DRAGON
Young Couple Quarrels in the Kitchen. Man and Woman Scream in Frustration and Angrily Gesticulate. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:14Young Couple Quarrels in the Kitchen. Man and Woman Scream in Frustration and Angrily Gesticulate. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Young People in the Bar Watch TV Suddenly Breaking News Show that Tragic Events Unfold. Young People Are Horrified, Saddened and Shocked.
4k00:15Young People in the Bar Watch TV Suddenly Breaking News Show that Tragic Events Unfold. Young People Are Horrified, Saddened and Shocked.
Same model in other videos
expectation, wait - beautiful woman in underwear waiting for someone at window
4k00:41expectation, wait - beautiful woman in underwear waiting for someone at window
sea, summer - young red-haired woman wearing bikini smiles at camera
4k00:22sea, summer - young red-haired woman wearing bikini smiles at camera
beautiful woman on Lungotevere laughs arranging her hair- beauty, youth
4k00:29beautiful woman on Lungotevere laughs arranging her hair- beauty, youth
look at the panorama-woman looking at the city view smiling at the camera
4k00:20look at the panorama-woman looking at the city view smiling at the camera
female student prepares for a university exam underlining the salient concepts
4k00:27female student prepares for a university exam underlining the salient concepts
communication, technology - red-haired woman on train talks on phone to a friend
4k00:12communication, technology - red-haired woman on train talks on phone to a friend
confidence, youth - red-haired woman studying for an exam smiles at camera
4k00:18confidence, youth - red-haired woman studying for an exam smiles at camera
witty woman - smiling woman drags the cameraman by the hand
4k00:18witty woman - smiling woman drags the cameraman by the hand

Related video keywords