0
Stock video
Looping cloud timelapse back and forth with skyscrapers in barcelona
d
By dubassy
- Stock footage ID: 1084644730
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|1,017 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Aerial view timelapse (time lapse, time-lapse) of Barcelona city sunrise from Montjuic mountain mirador, Spain. September 2013.
4k00:15BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL, 15, 2017. Torre Agbar skyscraper, city and seafront aerial view on a sunny day. 4K video
4k00:17Aerial view. Barcelona. Architecture, buildings and streets. Coastline. Spain. Shot in 4K (ultra-high definition (UHD). ProRes.