0
Stock video
A cheerful Caucasian boy of 7-8 years old uses a smartphone, receiving positive emotions, looks at the screen of a gadget. Studio filming. The child is watching the media on the gadget.
S
By Stockmachine
- Stock footage ID: 1084644655
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|182.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Happy smiling teenage friends laughing outside at something in smartphone or mobile phone. Three young multiracial people spending time together. Friendship, communication, youth and lifestyle concept
4k00:09Hipster young adult friends embracing while hanging out in the city at night with city lights in the background
4k00:10From inside the pool, young caucasian boy jumps into the pool and dives with swimming goggles. 5 year old kid swimming and having fun in summer on a sunny blue cloudy day. Vacation concept.
hd00:40Two adorable children, boy brothers, playing in park on sunset, dressed like astronauts, imagining they are flying on the moon
4k00:11Teenager hipster friends celebrating a night party by blowing colourfull confetti with city lights in the background
hd00:25Young people, happy friends and ball sport, kids and children, multiethnic group of boys and girls playing european football, american soccer in city park. Summer camp fun. Slow motion.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:19Closeup stylish attractive guy teen man wears fashionable jacket and sunglasses, dances on street modern movements, spins by hand, moves pliable flexibly, has fun outdoor near glass urban building
4k00:18Excited caucasian parents, son and daughter on couch watching tv and cheering, son holding football. happy family, at home together.
4k00:11Excited caucasian parents, son and daughter on couch watching tv and cheering, son holding football. happy family, at home together.
Same model in other videos
hd00:07Concept on the theme of growing up children. Happy Caucasian boy writes at the growth mark on the wall his age is 6 years old, also on the wall is a mark with the inscription 5 years old. Birthday 6 y
hd00:11Home and family are real values. Active preschooler caucasian boy builds a house from wooden cubes. The inscription family and home on wooden details. The child plays at home. selective focus
hd00:18Child's dependence on a mobile device theme. Caucasian preschooler carefully looks at the smartphone screen. close-up. Portrait Child with smartphone at home. Selective focus
hd00:13Blogging topic. A child in front of the camera records video on a green background. The boy writes a blog on the camera. Online lesson. The child is out of focus. Selective focus. Green screen
hd00:20Close-up - a Caucasian boy greedily and hungry eats a ripe red juicy watermelon, watermelon juice flows down the child's face. selective focus, shallow depth of field
Related video keywords
applicationsappsboycaucasiancellphonecheerfulchildchildhoodchildren and technologyconnectconnectioncreativecreativityelectronicemotionexpressionfacial expressionfeelingfungamegaminghappinesshappyinternetkidlifestylelittlemagicmediamobile applicationonlinephoneportraitpreschoolschoolsmartphonesmartphonessocial mediastudiosurprisetablettechnologyvirtual