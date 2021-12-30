 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

An ancient settlement is visible under the blue sky. 3

e

By enesselek

  • Stock footage ID: 1084644580
Video clip length: 00:49FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV312.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV70 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.8 MB

Related stock videos

Modern Luxury House With Pool At Dawn
hd00:10Modern Luxury House With Pool At Dawn
Aerial view of Dubai flag and in background Dubai skyline
hd00:10Aerial view of Dubai flag and in background Dubai skyline
Time lapse footage of rush hour traffic on Westminster Bridge in London with Houses of Parliament and Big Ben in the background, London, England, United Kingdom
hd00:14Time lapse footage of rush hour traffic on Westminster Bridge in London with Houses of Parliament and Big Ben in the background, London, England, United Kingdom
Aerial skyline of Barcelona from Tibidabo mountain
hd00:19Aerial skyline of Barcelona from Tibidabo mountain
Aerial Drone Brisbane Bridge Downtown Sunrise City
4k00:15Aerial Drone Brisbane Bridge Downtown Sunrise City
Aerial view of Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline with yacht sailing in lake towards Downtown Dubai
4k00:16Aerial view of Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline with yacht sailing in lake towards Downtown Dubai
Aerial Over Bo Kaap Houses in City of Cape Town, South Africa
4k00:13Aerial Over Bo Kaap Houses in City of Cape Town, South Africa
Aerial view of sunset at Geneva Water Fountain (Jet d'Eau) in Geneva Lake, Switzerland.
4k00:34Aerial view of sunset at Geneva Water Fountain (Jet d'Eau) in Geneva Lake, Switzerland.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Flock of pigeons flying at Amer Fort Jaipur.
4k00:50Flock of pigeons flying at Amer Fort Jaipur.
Langur monkey sitting on a wall at Amer Fort in Jaipur.
4k00:18Langur monkey sitting on a wall at Amer Fort in Jaipur.

Related video keywords