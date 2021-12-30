0
Stock video
A field in the shade of the clouds on a sunny day. 4
e
By enesselek
- Stock footage ID: 1084644553
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|139.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|40.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8 MB
Related video keywords
antiquearchaeologyarchitecturebeautifulbluebrickbuildingscamelcitycolorculturegoatharanharranhistoricalhousehumanislamiclandmarkmerchantminaretmosquemudnaturenimrodoutdoorpeopleperiodpersianplaceprovinceriversalvagedsanliurfascenicsheepskystandingsunkensunken citytourismtouristtowntraditiontraditionaltravelturkeyturkishurfawater