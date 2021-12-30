0
Stock video
wood planks rustic vignette background wood weathered texture, slow zoom board
V
By VetalStock
- Stock footage ID: 1084644541
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|29.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Close up of key and lock of vintage wooden chest. Slow sliding zoom motion. Concept of antique furniture, security and history.
hd00:17Brown Plywood Wooden surface. Vintage pine hardwood background. Old weathered natural wood texture of a rough tree - trunk of a plant bark. Old Ruin cracked Faded textured effect. Stock Video footage.
4k00:06Cylindrical container made of wood close-up 4K 2160p 30fps UltraHD video - Old wine barrel weathered planks and rusty metal hoops 3840X2160 UHD footage