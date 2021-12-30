 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Happy asian woman holding a mug with a new year garland near her eyes

E

By Ekaterina Byuksel

  • Stock footage ID: 1084644457
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4196 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV6.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.4 MB

Related stock videos

Woman traveller with arms raised on top of mountain looking at view Hiker girl lifting arm up celebrating scenic landscape enjoying vacation travel adventure nature Thailand asian girl
4k00:15Woman traveller with arms raised on top of mountain looking at view Hiker girl lifting arm up celebrating scenic landscape enjoying vacation travel adventure nature Thailand asian girl
Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
4k00:28Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
Multiracial young mans and womans wearing fashion wear clinking glasses with champagne, happy asian american and caucasian friends celebrating xmas, new year or birthday party indoors
4k00:06Multiracial young mans and womans wearing fashion wear clinking glasses with champagne, happy asian american and caucasian friends celebrating xmas, new year or birthday party indoors
Beautiful young blonde woman at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation. Aerial view of sand beach. Girl enjoying sunny day on travel holiday. Perfect for summer background. Tropical beach.
4k00:32Beautiful young blonde woman at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation. Aerial view of sand beach. Girl enjoying sunny day on travel holiday. Perfect for summer background. Tropical beach.
Multiracial sexy hot barefoot young girls best friends wear bathrobes lay on bed in row raise legs epilated depilated feet skin up having fun celebrate bachelorette spa pajama party together concept.
4k00:13Multiracial sexy hot barefoot young girls best friends wear bathrobes lay on bed in row raise legs epilated depilated feet skin up having fun celebrate bachelorette spa pajama party together concept.
AERIAL TOP DOWN Cheerful girls and guys playing with ball on colourful floaties in pool. Smiling friends enjoying summer vacation on inflatable pineapple, pizza, flamingo, watermelon, doughnut floats
4k00:09AERIAL TOP DOWN Cheerful girls and guys playing with ball on colourful floaties in pool. Smiling friends enjoying summer vacation on inflatable pineapple, pizza, flamingo, watermelon, doughnut floats
Friends Make Toast As They Celebrate At Party Together
4k00:31Friends Make Toast As They Celebrate At Party Together
Happy family enjoy breakfast together. Cheerful young asian parents and cute small kids enjoy breakfast together on dining table at home. wonderful moment family concept 4k footage.
4k00:15Happy family enjoy breakfast together. Cheerful young asian parents and cute small kids enjoy breakfast together on dining table at home. wonderful moment family concept 4k footage.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Timeless portrait of a real unique authentic Asian Chinese village woman farmer of Tungan mountain village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
4k00:14Timeless portrait of a real unique authentic Asian Chinese village woman farmer of Tungan mountain village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
Timeless portrait of a real unique rural authentic Asian Chinese cultural village woman of Huanggang mountain village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
4k00:16Timeless portrait of a real unique rural authentic Asian Chinese cultural village woman of Huanggang mountain village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
Group of friends dancing at a rooftop party
4k00:24Group of friends dancing at a rooftop party
Portrait of a beautiful young tourist girl (woman) in Milan, feels free, happy smiling, background Milan gallery. Concept: tourism, love to travel, communication, freedom, love life, lifestyle, people
4k00:15Portrait of a beautiful young tourist girl (woman) in Milan, feels free, happy smiling, background Milan gallery. Concept: tourism, love to travel, communication, freedom, love life, lifestyle, people
Same model in other videos
The process of sculpted facial massage in the cosmetologist’s office. Beautiful woman looks after her appearance. Beautician massages her client, removes signs of aging from the face.
hd00:29The process of sculpted facial massage in the cosmetologist’s office. Beautiful woman looks after her appearance. Beautician massages her client, removes signs of aging from the face.
The process of sculpted facial massage in the cosmetologist’s office. Beautiful woman looks after her appearance. Beautician massages her client, removes signs of aging from the face.
hd00:29The process of sculpted facial massage in the cosmetologist’s office. Beautiful woman looks after her appearance. Beautician massages her client, removes signs of aging from the face.
The process of sculpted facial massage in the cosmetologist’s office. Beautiful woman looks after her appearance. Beautician massages her client, removes signs of aging from the face.
hd00:18The process of sculpted facial massage in the cosmetologist’s office. Beautiful woman looks after her appearance. Beautician massages her client, removes signs of aging from the face.
Beautiful Asian woman with yellow rowan leaf near the face looks into the camera. Rooftop of woman face in autumn park
4k00:05Beautiful Asian woman with yellow rowan leaf near the face looks into the camera. Rooftop of woman face in autumn park
Happy smiling woman looking up to the sky and breathing fresh autumn air.
4k00:05Happy smiling woman looking up to the sky and breathing fresh autumn air.
Close-up. Hands of an elegant girl tie a belt on a gray woolen coat in an autumn park
4k00:08Close-up. Hands of an elegant girl tie a belt on a gray woolen coat in an autumn park
Mother with a little boy are sitting on a bench in an autumn park. The kid plays a game on a smartphone
4k00:05Mother with a little boy are sitting on a bench in an autumn park. The kid plays a game on a smartphone
Close-up of a woman's eyes that look through the pages of a book. Autumn leaves are nested between the pages of the book. Autumn concept
4k00:14Close-up of a woman's eyes that look through the pages of a book. Autumn leaves are nested between the pages of the book. Autumn concept

Related video keywords