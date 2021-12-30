0
Stock video
Happy asian woman holding a mug with a new year garland near her eyes
E
- Stock footage ID: 1084644457
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|196 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|6.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Woman traveller with arms raised on top of mountain looking at view Hiker girl lifting arm up celebrating scenic landscape enjoying vacation travel adventure nature Thailand asian girl
4k00:28Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
4k00:06Multiracial young mans and womans wearing fashion wear clinking glasses with champagne, happy asian american and caucasian friends celebrating xmas, new year or birthday party indoors
4k00:32Beautiful young blonde woman at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation. Aerial view of sand beach. Girl enjoying sunny day on travel holiday. Perfect for summer background. Tropical beach.
4k00:13Multiracial sexy hot barefoot young girls best friends wear bathrobes lay on bed in row raise legs epilated depilated feet skin up having fun celebrate bachelorette spa pajama party together concept.
4k00:09AERIAL TOP DOWN Cheerful girls and guys playing with ball on colourful floaties in pool. Smiling friends enjoying summer vacation on inflatable pineapple, pizza, flamingo, watermelon, doughnut floats
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Timeless portrait of a real unique authentic Asian Chinese village woman farmer of Tungan mountain village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
4k00:16Timeless portrait of a real unique rural authentic Asian Chinese cultural village woman of Huanggang mountain village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
Same model in other videos
hd00:29The process of sculpted facial massage in the cosmetologist’s office. Beautiful woman looks after her appearance. Beautician massages her client, removes signs of aging from the face.
hd00:29The process of sculpted facial massage in the cosmetologist’s office. Beautiful woman looks after her appearance. Beautician massages her client, removes signs of aging from the face.
hd00:18The process of sculpted facial massage in the cosmetologist’s office. Beautiful woman looks after her appearance. Beautician massages her client, removes signs of aging from the face.
4k00:05Beautiful Asian woman with yellow rowan leaf near the face looks into the camera. Rooftop of woman face in autumn park
4k00:05Mother with a little boy are sitting on a bench in an autumn park. The kid plays a game on a smartphone
Related video keywords
adultasianattractivebeautybrightcamerachristmascolorfuldecemberdecorationdesigneyesfacefemalefestivefungarlandgirlglasshappyhappy new yearholdsholidayjoyjoyfulladylight bulbslooking forlovemacronew yearnew years giftonepartypersonrejoicesromanticseasonalsequinsshineshinysmiletraditiontraditionalwinkwinterwomanyearyoung