 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Plastic pollution - Plastic bags floats under surface of the water above coral reef, with a flock of tropical fish swimming nearby. Plastic garbage environmental pollution problem

A

By Andriy Nekrasov

  • Stock footage ID: 1084644439
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV783.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV55.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.9 MB

Related stock videos

The worlds most polluted beach, Plastic marine debris.
4k00:29The worlds most polluted beach, Plastic marine debris.
The worlds most polluted beach, Plastic marine debris.
4k00:29The worlds most polluted beach, Plastic marine debris.
Dead Turtle on plastic bag
4k00:12Dead Turtle on plastic bag
Plastic pollution trash in ocean with different kinds of garbage - plastic bottles, bags, wastes floating in water. Sea ocean water pollution concept. Plastic pollution crisis
4k00:14Plastic pollution trash in ocean with different kinds of garbage - plastic bottles, bags, wastes floating in water. Sea ocean water pollution concept. Plastic pollution crisis
Plastic garbage and other debris floating underwater. Marine pollution. Plastic debris in the water, killing wildlife. Bulgaria, Black Sea, 2016.
4k00:20Plastic garbage and other debris floating underwater. Marine pollution. Plastic debris in the water, killing wildlife. Bulgaria, Black Sea, 2016.
Plastic pollution of the ocean, plastic bags, bottles, bags float in water with jellyfish. Bulgaria, Black Sea
4k00:14Plastic pollution of the ocean, plastic bags, bottles, bags float in water with jellyfish. Bulgaria, Black Sea
The worlds most polluted beach, Plastic marine debris.
4k00:42The worlds most polluted beach, Plastic marine debris.
Plastic pollution, Jellyfishes travels inside a plastic bottle slowly floating under the surface of blue water in sunrays. Two live jellyfishes trapped in plastic bottle in Mediterranean Sea, Europe
4k00:19Plastic pollution, Jellyfishes travels inside a plastic bottle slowly floating under the surface of blue water in sunrays. Two live jellyfishes trapped in plastic bottle in Mediterranean Sea, Europe

Related video keywords