0
Stock video
Family traditions. Indoors portrait of happy loving senior woman bonding with her adult son, posing together against decorated Christmas tree at home interior, tracking shot
G
- Stock footage ID: 1084644385
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|279.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Portrait of young exaciting family carrying cardboard box into the new modern home to the living room.
hd00:13Happy african family with a little cute daughter having fun using smartphone indoors. Portrait of lovely smiling girl lwith braids laughing and watching fun videos with parents on couch.
4k00:13Big Family Garden Party Celebration, Gathered Together at the Table Relatives and Friends, Young and Elderly are Eating, Drinking, Passing Dishes, Joking and Having Fun.
hd00:12Young mother and father are holding their cute child in their hands in the swimming pool and kissing him from both sides. Happy child is smiling
4k00:28Cute baby smiling and looking in the camera close up. Little kid in Easter bunny costume, top view
hd00:23Happy bride and groom in wedding dress prepare for married in wedding ceremony. Romantic love of man and woman couple.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:24Back view. Slow motion of an adult gray-haired woman in glasses walks along a city street with a folder and coffee in her hands. Business lady walk. Slow motion.
4k00:13Equal rights, independent, proud woman concept Portrait of a mature woman on an urban background with a folder with documents in her hands. Slow motion.
4k00:10Gray-haired attractive business woman, a business owner, works in the evening in a city cafe. Mature lady carefully looks at the monitor of her laptop.
4k00:08Tracking shot portrait of loving adult son embracing his senior grey-haired mother, smiling together to camera at home interior
4k00:25Sweet family memories. Adult son and his elderly grey-haired mother watching old photos, resting on sofa at home interior
4k00:24Connection of generations. Close up portrait of happy loving elderly mother and her adult son embracing together at home interior, slow motion, empty space
4k00:11Domestic routine. Positive senior woman setting the table for breakfast at home, her happy adult son helping her, tracking shot, slow motion
Related video keywords
adultaffectionaffectionateagedbondingcaucasianchristmascommunicationconnectioncuddlecuddlingelderlyembracefamilygenerationgratefulgreetinggrey-hairedhappyhelpholidayhomehugladylovelovingmanmaturemothernew yearoldparenthoodportraitrelationshiprelaxedretirementseniorsontendertogethertracking shottreetwovisitingwellbeingwinterwomanxmasyoung