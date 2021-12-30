0
Stock video
Mothers support. Young upset man telling his problems to mom, caring grey haired woman calming him, talking together at home, slow motion
G
- Stock footage ID: 1084644364
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|699.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|31 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Stressed young man in glasses suffering from muscles tension, having painful head feelings due to computer overwork or sedentary working lifestyle. Tired employee overwhelmed with tasks in office.
hd00:18Upset couple calling insurance for home leaks sitting in a couch in the living room in a house interior
4k00:28Young bearded business man sitting in car very upset and stressed after hard failure and moving in traffic jam
4k00:14Portrait shot of sad desperate man crying during his work and usining napkins to removing tears in the office . upset looking,Epidemic, problems, sadness, virus, coronavirus, sad, crisis, problem
hd00:10Worried upset woman feeling offended frustrated after quarrel, thinking of breaking up or divorce, distraught couple experiencing betrayal misunderstanding, having problems in difficult relationships
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:18Unhappy couple embracing woman being comforted by partner is sad on beach at sunset slow motion RED DRAGON
4k00:14Young Couple Quarrels in the Kitchen. Man and Woman Scream in Frustration and Angrily Gesticulate. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Beautiful sad woman burning photograph of her ex-boyfriend lover over bad relationship break up
Same model in other videos
4k00:24Back view. Slow motion of an adult gray-haired woman in glasses walks along a city street with a folder and coffee in her hands. Business lady walk. Slow motion.
4k00:13Equal rights, independent, proud woman concept Portrait of a mature woman on an urban background with a folder with documents in her hands. Slow motion.
4k00:10Gray-haired attractive business woman, a business owner, works in the evening in a city cafe. Mature lady carefully looks at the monitor of her laptop.
4k00:08Tracking shot portrait of loving adult son embracing his senior grey-haired mother, smiling together to camera at home interior
4k00:25Sweet family memories. Adult son and his elderly grey-haired mother watching old photos, resting on sofa at home interior
4k00:24Connection of generations. Close up portrait of happy loving elderly mother and her adult son embracing together at home interior, slow motion, empty space
4k00:11Domestic routine. Positive senior woman setting the table for breakfast at home, her happy adult son helping her, tracking shot, slow motion
Related video keywords
adultcalmingcarecaucasianchildcommunicationdomesticelderlyexpressionfamilyfemalegenerationgrey-hairedhandhomekitchenladylifelifestylelovemanmaturemotheroverburdenedoverwhelmedpensionerproblemproblemsrelationshipretiredsadseniorslow motionsonstressstressedsupportsupportingtalkingtendertogethertroubletroubledtwoupsetwomanworriedworryyoung