 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young positive man showing his elderly mother photos of her grandchildren, sitting together at home on Christmas holidays and laughing

G

By Gonchar Evgeny

  • Stock footage ID: 1084644343
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV396.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV27 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.4 MB

Related stock videos

Slow motion of group of young multi-ethnic friends just arrived with a minivan are having fun to start a vacation on a beach with a sea on a sunset.
4k00:21Slow motion of group of young multi-ethnic friends just arrived with a minivan are having fun to start a vacation on a beach with a sea on a sunset.
Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
4k00:28Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
christmas family hugging arriving for dinner party celebrating festive holiday reunion with friends enjoying season greeting at home 4k footage
4k00:06christmas family hugging arriving for dinner party celebrating festive holiday reunion with friends enjoying season greeting at home 4k footage
Group of friends dancing in confetti
4k00:07Group of friends dancing in confetti
Father and son play and watching smartphone in children's room in tent with Christmas decorations
4k00:12Father and son play and watching smartphone in children's room in tent with Christmas decorations
Happy Little Girl Dances with Young Father in the Middle of the Living Room. Happy Family Time, Father and Daughter Dancing at Home.
4k00:11Happy Little Girl Dances with Young Father in the Middle of the Living Room. Happy Family Time, Father and Daughter Dancing at Home.
african american grandparents hug visiting for christmas young man hugging grandmother enjoying festive holiday celebration on winter evening at home 4k footage
4k00:07african american grandparents hug visiting for christmas young man hugging grandmother enjoying festive holiday celebration on winter evening at home 4k footage
Slow motion of group of young multi-ethnic friends just arrived with a minivan are happy to start their vacation and having fun on a beach with a sea on a sunset.
4k00:21Slow motion of group of young multi-ethnic friends just arrived with a minivan are happy to start their vacation and having fun on a beach with a sea on a sunset.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

In the Kitchen Gorgeous Girl Shows Pregnancy Test Result to Her Boyfriend. Both Happily Embrace. Slow Motion. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13In the Kitchen Gorgeous Girl Shows Pregnancy Test Result to Her Boyfriend. Both Happily Embrace. Slow Motion. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Cinematic shot of young carefree romantic couple in love is kissing with passion on background of happy friends dancing with sparklers during engagement celebration party outdoors at night.
4k00:20Cinematic shot of young carefree romantic couple in love is kissing with passion on background of happy friends dancing with sparklers during engagement celebration party outdoors at night.
Cinematic shot of young carefree romantic couple in love is kissing with passion on background of happy friends dancing with sparklers during engagement celebration party outdoors at night.
4k00:20Cinematic shot of young carefree romantic couple in love is kissing with passion on background of happy friends dancing with sparklers during engagement celebration party outdoors at night.
Cinematic shot of young carefree romantic couple in love is kissing with passion on background of happy friends dancing with sparklers during engagement celebration party outdoors at night.
4k00:20Cinematic shot of young carefree romantic couple in love is kissing with passion on background of happy friends dancing with sparklers during engagement celebration party outdoors at night.
Same model in other videos
Back view. Slow motion of an adult gray-haired woman in glasses walks along a city street with a folder and coffee in her hands. Business lady walk. Slow motion.
4k00:24Back view. Slow motion of an adult gray-haired woman in glasses walks along a city street with a folder and coffee in her hands. Business lady walk. Slow motion.
Equal rights, independent, proud woman concept Portrait of a mature woman on an urban background with a folder with documents in her hands. Slow motion.
4k00:13Equal rights, independent, proud woman concept Portrait of a mature woman on an urban background with a folder with documents in her hands. Slow motion.
Gray-haired attractive business woman, a business owner, works in the evening in a city cafe. Mature lady carefully looks at the monitor of her laptop.
4k00:10Gray-haired attractive business woman, a business owner, works in the evening in a city cafe. Mature lady carefully looks at the monitor of her laptop.
Tracking shot portrait of loving adult son embracing his senior grey-haired mother, smiling together to camera at home interior
4k00:08Tracking shot portrait of loving adult son embracing his senior grey-haired mother, smiling together to camera at home interior
Sweet family memories. Adult son and his elderly grey-haired mother watching old photos, resting on sofa at home interior
4k00:25Sweet family memories. Adult son and his elderly grey-haired mother watching old photos, resting on sofa at home interior
Connection of generations. Close up portrait of happy loving elderly mother and her adult son embracing together at home interior, slow motion, empty space
4k00:24Connection of generations. Close up portrait of happy loving elderly mother and her adult son embracing together at home interior, slow motion, empty space
Domestic routine. Positive senior woman setting the table for breakfast at home, her happy adult son helping her, tracking shot, slow motion
4k00:11Domestic routine. Positive senior woman setting the table for breakfast at home, her happy adult son helping her, tracking shot, slow motion
Mothers support. Young upset man telling his problems to mom, caring grey haired woman calming him, talking together at home, slow motion
4k00:17Mothers support. Young upset man telling his problems to mom, caring grey haired woman calming him, talking together at home, slow motion

Related video keywords