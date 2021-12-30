0
Stock video
Family love and care. Close up portrait of peaceful senior lady drinking tea at home, her caring son covering her shoulders with plaid
G
- Stock footage ID: 1084644334
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|497.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|27.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:29Happy couple cooking breakfast at home. Close up of young family having fun at home kitchen. Smiling man and woman playing with food in slow motion.
4k00:10Happy loving adult grown son embrace old middle aged mother sit covered with warm blanket on chair drink tea on cozy weekend at home. Two 2 age generations hugging look at camera posing for portrait
4k00:16Happy Young Couple in Love Have Romantic Dinner, Toasting Each other with Glasses of Wine, Eating Tasty Meal in the Kitchen, Celebrating and Talking. Lovely Husband and Wife Have Romantic Time
hd00:11Woman feeding child with spoon. Mom feed baby with pureed food. Mom feeding kid in baby chair
hd00:08Mother holding and feeding baby from milk bottle. Portrait of cute newborn baby being fed by her mother using bottle. Loving woman giving to drink milk to her son. Mother feeding her baby.
4k00:11cute little girl eating cookie dipping biscuit into hot chocolate enjoying delicious treat at home in kitchen
4k00:24Portrait of happy couple cooking together at home. Young married couple flirting at home kitchen. Sexy man and woman cooking breakfast at modern apartment.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:24Back view. Slow motion of an adult gray-haired woman in glasses walks along a city street with a folder and coffee in her hands. Business lady walk. Slow motion.
4k00:13Equal rights, independent, proud woman concept Portrait of a mature woman on an urban background with a folder with documents in her hands. Slow motion.
4k00:10Gray-haired attractive business woman, a business owner, works in the evening in a city cafe. Mature lady carefully looks at the monitor of her laptop.
4k00:08Tracking shot portrait of loving adult son embracing his senior grey-haired mother, smiling together to camera at home interior
4k00:25Sweet family memories. Adult son and his elderly grey-haired mother watching old photos, resting on sofa at home interior
4k00:24Connection of generations. Close up portrait of happy loving elderly mother and her adult son embracing together at home interior, slow motion, empty space
4k00:11Domestic routine. Positive senior woman setting the table for breakfast at home, her happy adult son helping her, tracking shot, slow motion
Related video keywords
adultagedbondingcarecaringcaucasiancoverdomesticelderlyenjoyexcitedfamilygenerationgratefulgratitudegrey-hairedhappyhomejoyfulladyleisurelifestylelovelovelymalemanmaturemotheroldparentpastimepeacefulplaidportraitpositiverelationshiprelaxretiredseniorsonsupportsupportiveteatendernessthankfultogethertwowarmwoman