 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Online communication. Young man helping his elderly mother to talk with far living relatives, video calling on laptop, sitting together on sofa at home

G

By Gonchar Evgeny

  • Stock footage ID: 1084644307
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV473 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV27.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.5 MB

Related stock videos

Webcam company team meeting concept. Remote employee conferencing boss and coworkers in online group virtual chat using pc video call app working from home office. Over shoulder laptop screen view
4k00:17Webcam company team meeting concept. Remote employee conferencing boss and coworkers in online group virtual chat using pc video call app working from home office. Over shoulder laptop screen view
Visualization of Information Global Network. Technology Connecting Lines Flows into Digital Communication Space Flying from Mobile Phone. Young Man Uses Smartphone in the Big City. Aerial Drone Shot
4k00:12Visualization of Information Global Network. Technology Connecting Lines Flows into Digital Communication Space Flying from Mobile Phone. Young Man Uses Smartphone in the Big City. Aerial Drone Shot
Business woman remote worker video conferencing boss and colleagues by online call, employees team chat working from home office. Group videocall discussion concept. Over shoulder laptop screen view
4k00:14Business woman remote worker video conferencing boss and colleagues by online call, employees team chat working from home office. Group videocall discussion concept. Over shoulder laptop screen view
Team of IT Programers Working on Desktop Computers in Data Center Control Room. Young Professionals Writing on Sophisticated Programming Code Language
4k00:12Team of IT Programers Working on Desktop Computers in Data Center Control Room. Young Professionals Writing on Sophisticated Programming Code Language
Smiling businessman wear wireless headset making conference video call on laptop. Male professional call center agent, hr manager having distance webcam chat job interview on computer in office.
4k00:17Smiling businessman wear wireless headset making conference video call on laptop. Male professional call center agent, hr manager having distance webcam chat job interview on computer in office.
Serious young african businessman wear headset conference calling by webcam, focused mix race student study with online teacher in video chat look at laptop talk during videoconference at home office
4k00:05Serious young african businessman wear headset conference calling by webcam, focused mix race student study with online teacher in video chat look at laptop talk during videoconference at home office
Young man freelancer student using laptop studying online working from home in internet, smiling focused millennial guy typing on computer surfing web looking at screen enjoying distant job
hd00:09Young man freelancer student using laptop studying online working from home in internet, smiling focused millennial guy typing on computer surfing web looking at screen enjoying distant job
Male millennial professional holding modern smartphone texting message in office. Young businessman using helpful mobile apps for business time management organization concept sitting at work desk.
4k00:09Male millennial professional holding modern smartphone texting message in office. Young businessman using helpful mobile apps for business time management organization concept sitting at work desk.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Casual young man using smartphone in a car. He is checking mails, chats or the news online.
4k00:18Casual young man using smartphone in a car. He is checking mails, chats or the news online.
Casual young man using smartphone in a car. He is checking mails, chats or the news online.
4k00:11Casual young man using smartphone in a car. He is checking mails, chats or the news online.
Hispanic Ethnicity Young Man using Laptop Computer at Cozy Coffee Shop. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Hispanic Ethnicity Young Man using Laptop Computer at Cozy Coffee Shop. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Group of Teenagers Using Tablet Computer for Entertainment Outdoors in Urban Environment Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Group of Teenagers Using Tablet Computer for Entertainment Outdoors in Urban Environment Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Back view. Slow motion of an adult gray-haired woman in glasses walks along a city street with a folder and coffee in her hands. Business lady walk. Slow motion.
4k00:24Back view. Slow motion of an adult gray-haired woman in glasses walks along a city street with a folder and coffee in her hands. Business lady walk. Slow motion.
Equal rights, independent, proud woman concept Portrait of a mature woman on an urban background with a folder with documents in her hands. Slow motion.
4k00:13Equal rights, independent, proud woman concept Portrait of a mature woman on an urban background with a folder with documents in her hands. Slow motion.
Gray-haired attractive business woman, a business owner, works in the evening in a city cafe. Mature lady carefully looks at the monitor of her laptop.
4k00:10Gray-haired attractive business woman, a business owner, works in the evening in a city cafe. Mature lady carefully looks at the monitor of her laptop.
Tracking shot portrait of loving adult son embracing his senior grey-haired mother, smiling together to camera at home interior
4k00:08Tracking shot portrait of loving adult son embracing his senior grey-haired mother, smiling together to camera at home interior
Sweet family memories. Adult son and his elderly grey-haired mother watching old photos, resting on sofa at home interior
4k00:25Sweet family memories. Adult son and his elderly grey-haired mother watching old photos, resting on sofa at home interior
Connection of generations. Close up portrait of happy loving elderly mother and her adult son embracing together at home interior, slow motion, empty space
4k00:24Connection of generations. Close up portrait of happy loving elderly mother and her adult son embracing together at home interior, slow motion, empty space
Domestic routine. Positive senior woman setting the table for breakfast at home, her happy adult son helping her, tracking shot, slow motion
4k00:11Domestic routine. Positive senior woman setting the table for breakfast at home, her happy adult son helping her, tracking shot, slow motion
Mothers support. Young upset man telling his problems to mom, caring grey haired woman calming him, talking together at home, slow motion
4k00:17Mothers support. Young upset man telling his problems to mom, caring grey haired woman calming him, talking together at home, slow motion

Related video keywords