0
Stock video
Birthday surprise. Follow shot of young happy man presenting bouquet of flowers to his happy grey-haired senior mother, embracing together at home, tracking shot
G
- Stock footage ID: 1084644298
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|626.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|28.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:23Young beautiful bride and groom dancing first dance at the wedding party shrouded by confetti. Wedding bouquet. Feel happy.
hd00:23Happy bride and groom in wedding dress prepare for married in wedding ceremony. Romantic love of man and woman couple.
4k00:14young beautiful hipster couple riding on motorbike, summer europe vacation, traveling, romance, smiling, happy, having fun, sunglasses, stylish outfit, together in love, adventures.
hd00:22Cheerful newlywed couple having fun on a scooter, they are making selfies with a smartphone before to leave for their honeymoon
hd00:10Marry Me Today And Everyday. Newlywed Couple Holding Hands, Shot In Slow Motion Bridesmaid, closeup, hand, male, together, wedding rings, people, married, bridal, Ring hand, closeup, outdoors, bouquet
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Cinematic shot of romantic happy senior pensioner man with umbrella and bouquet of red roses walking in busy city center under rain to bring them to his beloved woman.
Same model in other videos
4k00:24Back view. Slow motion of an adult gray-haired woman in glasses walks along a city street with a folder and coffee in her hands. Business lady walk. Slow motion.
4k00:13Equal rights, independent, proud woman concept Portrait of a mature woman on an urban background with a folder with documents in her hands. Slow motion.
4k00:10Gray-haired attractive business woman, a business owner, works in the evening in a city cafe. Mature lady carefully looks at the monitor of her laptop.
4k00:08Tracking shot portrait of loving adult son embracing his senior grey-haired mother, smiling together to camera at home interior
4k00:25Sweet family memories. Adult son and his elderly grey-haired mother watching old photos, resting on sofa at home interior
4k00:24Connection of generations. Close up portrait of happy loving elderly mother and her adult son embracing together at home interior, slow motion, empty space
4k00:11Domestic routine. Positive senior woman setting the table for breakfast at home, her happy adult son helping her, tracking shot, slow motion
Related video keywords
adultbirthdaybouquetcarefreecaucasiancelebrationcongratulatingcongratulationdomesticelderlyembracefamilyfemaleflowergatheringgenerationgratefulgreetinggrey-hairedhappyholidayhomehuggingladyleisurelovemanmaturemothermothers dayparentpastimepositivepresentrelationshipreunionseniorsmilesonspringsurprisedthankingtogethertracking shottwounityvisitingweekendwoman