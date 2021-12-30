0
Stock video
Close up portrait of young positive bearded guy smiling to camera, posing at home interior with spring bouquet, tracking shot, slow motion
G
- Stock footage ID: 1084644271
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|575.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:19Successful young beautiful asian woman with tablet and coffee cup walking between business buildings and smiling with joy. Attractive business girl. Career people.
4k00:21Discussing project online. Webcam view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from home office. Business chat conference. Colleagues communicate at meeting
4k00:15Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
hd00:24Sweet little African American baby-girl is held on her father’s arms, laughs and tries to get away from his hugs. Favorite toy, positive emotions. Slow motion, close up view
hd00:21Portrait of beautiful stylish african american woman smiling at camera looking confident. Wearing black clothes, urban city background. Real people series
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Portrait of Attractive Smiling Caucasian Ethnicity Young Woman in Urban Environment. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:16Portrait of Young Woman Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Happy Smile on Face of Charming Girl. Fashion of Caucasian Lady in Ultra-Violet of Night Club. Iridescent Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting
4k00:10Portrait of Attractive Smiling Hispanic Ethnicity Young Man in Urban Environment. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
4k00:08Tracking shot portrait of loving adult son embracing his senior grey-haired mother, smiling together to camera at home interior
4k00:25Sweet family memories. Adult son and his elderly grey-haired mother watching old photos, resting on sofa at home interior
4k00:24Connection of generations. Close up portrait of happy loving elderly mother and her adult son embracing together at home interior, slow motion, empty space
4k00:11Domestic routine. Positive senior woman setting the table for breakfast at home, her happy adult son helping her, tracking shot, slow motion
4k00:17Mothers support. Young upset man telling his problems to mom, caring grey haired woman calming him, talking together at home, slow motion
4k00:13Long awaited meeting. Happy adult son greeting his senior mother with bouquet of flowers, grateful grey haired lady embracing him at home, tracking shot
4k00:09Peaceful senior grey-haired lady resting on sofa and drinking tea, her loving adult son wrapping her with plaid and embracing his lovely mother at home
Related video keywords
adultbeardedcarecasualcaucasiancharmingcheerfulclose upcloseupconceptconfidenceconfidentexcitedflowersfreshfriendlyguyhandsomehappyhealthhealthcarehealthyhomeintelligentlaughinglifelifestylelookingmalemanmodelmorningopportunityoptimisticpersonportraitpositiveprojectsatisfactionselective focusslow motionsmilesmilingspringsuccesssuccessfultracking shotwellbeingyoung