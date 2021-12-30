 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Domestic routine. Positive senior woman setting the table for breakfast at home, her happy adult son helping her, tracking shot, slow motion

G

By Gonchar Evgeny

  • Stock footage ID: 1084644262
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV452.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.5 MB

Related stock videos

Happy two male generations family wearing aprons, enjoying cooking together in old-fashioned kitchen. Smiling old senior retired man preparing lunch with joyful grownup son on weekend at home.
4k00:12Happy two male generations family wearing aprons, enjoying cooking together in old-fashioned kitchen. Smiling old senior retired man preparing lunch with joyful grownup son on weekend at home.
Happy young man bumping fists with joyful elderly middle aged father, enjoying chopping vegetables for healthy dinner together in kitchen, preparing vegetarian meal, cooking domestic food indoors.
4k00:05Happy young man bumping fists with joyful elderly middle aged father, enjoying chopping vegetables for healthy dinner together in kitchen, preparing vegetarian meal, cooking domestic food indoors.
An elderly couple at home
hd00:12An elderly couple at home
Authentic Portrait of Senior Female Pensioner in a Bright Kitchen at Home Eating an Apple. Beautiful Old Female with Gray Hair Poses for the Camera and Gently Smiles. Happy Vegetarian Full of Health.
4k00:15Authentic Portrait of Senior Female Pensioner in a Bright Kitchen at Home Eating an Apple. Beautiful Old Female with Gray Hair Poses for the Camera and Gently Smiles. Happy Vegetarian Full of Health.
Happy senior older couple talking laughing having healthy morning breakfast and fun conversation together, loving mature middle aged family eat meal together sitting at kitchen dining table at home
hd00:09Happy senior older couple talking laughing having healthy morning breakfast and fun conversation together, loving mature middle aged family eat meal together sitting at kitchen dining table at home
An elderly woman having breakfast
hd00:11An elderly woman having breakfast
Happy senior couple in the kitchen; Full HD Photo JPEG
hd00:16Happy senior couple in the kitchen; Full HD Photo JPEG
Happy loving middle aged senior family couple talking chatting, enjoying cooking together in old-fashioned kitchen, chopping fresh vegetables, preparing healthy food dinner together on weekend at home
4k00:15Happy loving middle aged senior family couple talking chatting, enjoying cooking together in old-fashioned kitchen, chopping fresh vegetables, preparing healthy food dinner together on weekend at home
Same model in other videos
Back view. Slow motion of an adult gray-haired woman in glasses walks along a city street with a folder and coffee in her hands. Business lady walk. Slow motion.
4k00:24Back view. Slow motion of an adult gray-haired woman in glasses walks along a city street with a folder and coffee in her hands. Business lady walk. Slow motion.
Equal rights, independent, proud woman concept Portrait of a mature woman on an urban background with a folder with documents in her hands. Slow motion.
4k00:13Equal rights, independent, proud woman concept Portrait of a mature woman on an urban background with a folder with documents in her hands. Slow motion.
Gray-haired attractive business woman, a business owner, works in the evening in a city cafe. Mature lady carefully looks at the monitor of her laptop.
4k00:10Gray-haired attractive business woman, a business owner, works in the evening in a city cafe. Mature lady carefully looks at the monitor of her laptop.
Tracking shot portrait of loving adult son embracing his senior grey-haired mother, smiling together to camera at home interior
4k00:08Tracking shot portrait of loving adult son embracing his senior grey-haired mother, smiling together to camera at home interior
Sweet family memories. Adult son and his elderly grey-haired mother watching old photos, resting on sofa at home interior
4k00:25Sweet family memories. Adult son and his elderly grey-haired mother watching old photos, resting on sofa at home interior
Connection of generations. Close up portrait of happy loving elderly mother and her adult son embracing together at home interior, slow motion, empty space
4k00:24Connection of generations. Close up portrait of happy loving elderly mother and her adult son embracing together at home interior, slow motion, empty space
Mothers support. Young upset man telling his problems to mom, caring grey haired woman calming him, talking together at home, slow motion
4k00:17Mothers support. Young upset man telling his problems to mom, caring grey haired woman calming him, talking together at home, slow motion
Close up portrait of young positive bearded guy smiling to camera, posing at home interior with spring bouquet, tracking shot, slow motion
4k00:14Close up portrait of young positive bearded guy smiling to camera, posing at home interior with spring bouquet, tracking shot, slow motion

Related video keywords