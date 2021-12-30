 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Natural beauty of aging. Close up portrait of peaceful positive senior lady looking at camera, posing at home interior with flowers bouquet, slow motion

G

By Gonchar Evgeny

  • Stock footage ID: 1084644247
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV476.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
Close up of Woman’s Face, Girl opening her Beautiful blue azzure Eyes, Attractive Ginger. Natural Beauty with Freckles. Gorgeous woman with long Eyelashes and Attractive Appearance. Slow motion.
4k00:08Close up of Woman’s Face, Girl opening her Beautiful blue azzure Eyes, Attractive Ginger. Natural Beauty with Freckles. Gorgeous woman with long Eyelashes and Attractive Appearance. Slow motion.
Beautiful woman’s eyes opening while looking at Camera, having long nice Eyelashes. Attractive girl with nice Freckles on her Beautiful Face. Red haired woman with Charming Appearance
hd00:10Beautiful woman’s eyes opening while looking at Camera, having long nice Eyelashes. Attractive girl with nice Freckles on her Beautiful Face. Red haired woman with Charming Appearance
Portrait of beautiful stylish african american woman smiling at camera looking confident. Wearing black clothes, urban city background. Real people series
hd00:21Portrait of beautiful stylish african american woman smiling at camera looking confident. Wearing black clothes, urban city background. Real people series
close up portrait of attractive woman smiling brunette confident pretty
4k00:08close up portrait of attractive woman smiling brunette confident pretty
Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
4k00:09Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
portrait of beautiful trendy african american woman smiling at camera looking confident running hand through hair enjoying urban city lifestyle real people series
4k00:16portrait of beautiful trendy african american woman smiling at camera looking confident running hand through hair enjoying urban city lifestyle real people series
A happy child embraces his father. Portrait of a happy child. Family in the sun at sunset. Education, care.
4k00:10A happy child embraces his father. Portrait of a happy child. Family in the sun at sunset. Education, care.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Closeup portrait of beautiful woman face with bright blue eyes slow motion skincare concept - Red Epic Dragon
4k00:15Closeup portrait of beautiful woman face with bright blue eyes slow motion skincare concept - Red Epic Dragon
Portrait of a bride in wedding dress with flowers in a sunny park. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:15Portrait of a bride in wedding dress with flowers in a sunny park. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Close up of Beautiful healthy woman touching smooth skin on face in slow motion for beauty skincare concept on a grey background Shot in 6K on RED EPIC DRAGON
4k00:14Close up of Beautiful healthy woman touching smooth skin on face in slow motion for beauty skincare concept on a grey background Shot in 6K on RED EPIC DRAGON
Close up of Beautiful healthy woman touching smooth skin on face in slow motion for beauty skincare concept on a grey background Shot in 6K on RED EPIC DRAGON
4k00:05Close up of Beautiful healthy woman touching smooth skin on face in slow motion for beauty skincare concept on a grey background Shot in 6K on RED EPIC DRAGON
Same model in other videos
Back view. Slow motion of an adult gray-haired woman in glasses walks along a city street with a folder and coffee in her hands. Business lady walk. Slow motion.
4k00:24Back view. Slow motion of an adult gray-haired woman in glasses walks along a city street with a folder and coffee in her hands. Business lady walk. Slow motion.
Equal rights, independent, proud woman concept Portrait of a mature woman on an urban background with a folder with documents in her hands. Slow motion.
4k00:13Equal rights, independent, proud woman concept Portrait of a mature woman on an urban background with a folder with documents in her hands. Slow motion.
Gray-haired attractive business woman, a business owner, works in the evening in a city cafe. Mature lady carefully looks at the monitor of her laptop.
4k00:10Gray-haired attractive business woman, a business owner, works in the evening in a city cafe. Mature lady carefully looks at the monitor of her laptop.
Tracking shot portrait of loving adult son embracing his senior grey-haired mother, smiling together to camera at home interior
4k00:08Tracking shot portrait of loving adult son embracing his senior grey-haired mother, smiling together to camera at home interior
Sweet family memories. Adult son and his elderly grey-haired mother watching old photos, resting on sofa at home interior
4k00:25Sweet family memories. Adult son and his elderly grey-haired mother watching old photos, resting on sofa at home interior
Connection of generations. Close up portrait of happy loving elderly mother and her adult son embracing together at home interior, slow motion, empty space
4k00:24Connection of generations. Close up portrait of happy loving elderly mother and her adult son embracing together at home interior, slow motion, empty space
Domestic routine. Positive senior woman setting the table for breakfast at home, her happy adult son helping her, tracking shot, slow motion
4k00:11Domestic routine. Positive senior woman setting the table for breakfast at home, her happy adult son helping her, tracking shot, slow motion
Mothers support. Young upset man telling his problems to mom, caring grey haired woman calming him, talking together at home, slow motion
4k00:17Mothers support. Young upset man telling his problems to mom, caring grey haired woman calming him, talking together at home, slow motion

Related video keywords