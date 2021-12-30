 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Teddy bear cholla (Cylindropuntia bigelovii). Cholla Cactus Garden at Joshua Tree National Park. California

O

By Oleg Kovtun Hydrobio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084644211
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV957.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV131.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV25.9 MB

Related stock videos

Desert cactus for 3d game design. Nature landscape 4k
4k00:10Desert cactus for 3d game design. Nature landscape 4k
Arizona cacti. Teddy bear cholla (Cylindropuntia). Different types of cacti in the wild in a desert landscape.
4k00:38Arizona cacti. Teddy bear cholla (Cylindropuntia). Different types of cacti in the wild in a desert landscape.
Caterpillar crawling across the sand
hd00:08Caterpillar crawling across the sand
Joshua Tree at Night Full Moon - Time Lapse - Dolly Pan - 4K, Ultra HD, UHD resolution
4k00:10Joshua Tree at Night Full Moon - Time Lapse - Dolly Pan - 4K, Ultra HD, UHD resolution
Deserted mountain landscape with red erosional formations from ancient sedimentary rocks. Joshua Tree (Yucca brevifolia). Joshua Tree National Park, CA
4k00:17Deserted mountain landscape with red erosional formations from ancient sedimentary rocks. Joshua Tree (Yucca brevifolia). Joshua Tree National Park, CA
Joshua Tree (Yucca brevifolia) and red rock formations. A panoramic view in Joshua Tree National Park. CA
4k00:29Joshua Tree (Yucca brevifolia) and red rock formations. A panoramic view in Joshua Tree National Park. CA
Joshua tree flower. Beautiful flower of Jucca Gloriosa. Bee moving on the flower. The Joshua tree has a gorgeous spring bloom.
4k00:10Joshua tree flower. Beautiful flower of Jucca Gloriosa. Bee moving on the flower. The Joshua tree has a gorgeous spring bloom.
Teddy bear cholla (Cylindropuntia bigelovii). Cholla Cactus Garden at Joshua Tree National Park. California
4k00:19Teddy bear cholla (Cylindropuntia bigelovii). Cholla Cactus Garden at Joshua Tree National Park. California

Related video keywords