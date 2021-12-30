 
Young woman traveling to Rome. The beautiful blonde woman is dancing happily in front of the Arch of Titus.

By Cristina Annibali

  • Stock footage ID: 1084644142
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4107.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.3 MB

