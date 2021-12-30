0
Stock video
Draw young girl wearing blue t-shirt, brown trouser and footwear on abstract green background
T
- Stock footage ID: 1084644136
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:24Sexy dance girl in black and white trousers on colorful night party . Closeup of sexy dancing girl. Girl shaking ass on disco party. Party dancer shaking her buautiful ass on disco . Slow Motion .
hd00:15Attractive young woman in a stylish outfit turns to camera and smiles seductively, continues walking away from the camera. Fashionable look, tight white trousers, bomber. Fashion blogger.
hd00:24Sexy dance girl in black and white trousers on colorful night party . Closeup of sexy dancing girl. Girl shaking ass on disco party. Party dancer shaking her buautiful ass on disco . Slow Motion .
4k00:36Professionally dressed young boy and girl discussing a file standing against the green screen.
4k00:10Happy young brunette girl is walking though a clothing store in orange trousers. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:19Funny girl dancing. Funny pose. The party is in full swing. Happy carnival. The teenager moves funny. Vertical video for smartphone and phone. Infinity animation.
Related video keywords
argueavoidbackgroundbeautifulbeautyblackcasualchildchildhoodconceptconstructioncutedesigndrawingelementequipmentfacefamilyfashionfemalefootweargirlhairhandhandlehappyhardwareheadacheiconillustrationinstrumentisolatedlifestylelittlemodelobjectpeopleportraitprettysetsmallsmilestylesymboltooltrouservectorwebwhiteyoung