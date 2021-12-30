0
Stock video
Cote d’loire waving flag fabric texture of the flag and 3d animation background.
M
By Misread
- Stock footage ID: 1084644121
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|108.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
