0
Stock video
A rising aerial of a fallen Birch tree on a fresh muddy clear-cut area in Estonia during autumn, Northern Europe.
a
By adamikarl
- Stock footage ID: 1084644067
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MP4
|326.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|104.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|20.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Top view aerial flight over small lake of perfectly round shape. Moving up, clear turquoise water of pond surrounded by trees and plants. Untouched nature on summer day
4k00:504K Aerial view camera moves rising up from summer green forest of dense mixed tree tops of pine trees and birches
4k00:41 aerial view of a circle of white birches in Pavlovsky park. Green trees. round Avenue of birches. Aerial view from the top.
4k00:35Aerial Drone Flight Through Fall Foliage Inside Quechee Gorge in Vermont, USA Featuring Colorful Autumn Leaves on Trees Along a Creek