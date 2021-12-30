 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young couple traveling to Rome. The happy couple stands in front of the Colosseum and she is pointing the direction to her boyfriend.

C

By Cristina Annibali

  • Stock footage ID: 1084644055
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4131.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.5 MB

Related stock videos

Smartphone Travel Taking Picture Italy Rome Vatican Vacation Concept
4k00:13Smartphone Travel Taking Picture Italy Rome Vatican Vacation Concept
Fashion Young Woman Holding Smartphone Taking Pictures Italy
4k00:16Fashion Young Woman Holding Smartphone Taking Pictures Italy
Woman Taking Smartphone Picture Italy Travel Freedom Concept
4k00:16Woman Taking Smartphone Picture Italy Travel Freedom Concept
Taking Selfie Smartphone Tourism Rome Coliseum
4k00:15Taking Selfie Smartphone Tourism Rome Coliseum
Pretty Young Woman Photographed Smartphone Couple Rome
4k00:17Pretty Young Woman Photographed Smartphone Couple Rome
Young couple traveling to Rome. Happy young couple is watching a message on the smartphone in front of the Colosseum.
4k00:06Young couple traveling to Rome. Happy young couple is watching a message on the smartphone in front of the Colosseum.
Young couple traveling to Rome. The young couple is walking in front of the Arch of Titus.
4k00:09Young couple traveling to Rome. The young couple is walking in front of the Arch of Titus.
Young couple traveling to Rome. The man is taking pictures of his girlfriend in front of the Arch of Titus.
4k00:10Young couple traveling to Rome. The man is taking pictures of his girlfriend in front of the Arch of Titus.
Same model in other videos
Young woman traveling to Rome. The beautiful blonde woman is dancing happily in front of the Arch of Titus.
4k00:06Young woman traveling to Rome. The beautiful blonde woman is dancing happily in front of the Arch of Titus.
Young couple traveling to Rome. The young couple is walking in front of the Arch of Titus.
4k00:09Young couple traveling to Rome. The young couple is walking in front of the Arch of Titus.
Young couple traveling to Rome. The man is taking pictures of his girlfriend in front of the Arch of Titus.
4k00:10Young couple traveling to Rome. The man is taking pictures of his girlfriend in front of the Arch of Titus.
Young couple traveling to Rome. The young couple is looking for directions on the city map.
4k00:12Young couple traveling to Rome. The young couple is looking for directions on the city map.
Young couple traveling to Rome. Happy young couple is watching a message on the smartphone in front of the Colosseum.
4k00:06Young couple traveling to Rome. Happy young couple is watching a message on the smartphone in front of the Colosseum.
Young couple traveling to Rome. The young couple embraces in front of the Arch of Titus.
4k00:07Young couple traveling to Rome. The young couple embraces in front of the Arch of Titus.
Young man with headphones on his head listens to music and sings while dancing.
4k00:17Young man with headphones on his head listens to music and sings while dancing.
Christmas shopping time. Young couple in Santa Claus hats, are in front of the Colosseum and are checking the gifts they have bought.
4k00:07Christmas shopping time. Young couple in Santa Claus hats, are in front of the Colosseum and are checking the gifts they have bought.

Related video keywords