0
Stock video
Saw palm leaves and fronds sway in the wind against the blue sky
v
By vkilikov
- Stock footage ID: 1084643989
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|247.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|51.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Geometrically trimmed shrubs in a decorative garden of a city park on a sunny day. Action. Close up of natural green leaves of beautiful bushes swaying in the wind.
4k00:05Geometrically trimmed shrubs in a decorative garden of a city park on a sunny day. Action. Close up of natural green leaves of beautiful bushes swaying in the wind.
Related video keywords
biologybluebotanybranchbreezeclimatedwarfecosystemenvironmentevergreenexoticflorafloralflutteringfoliageforestfrondgardengreenherbjungleleafleavesnaturalnaturenobodyoasisorganicoutdoorspalmpalmettoparadiseplantrainforestrepenssabalsawserenoaserrulataskysummerswayswayingtreetropictropicalvibrantvideowavingwind