0
Stock video
Mother applying sunscreen to child boy face at beach, sunblock sun skin prevention
B
By Bricolage
- Stock footage ID: 1084643965
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|808.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:25close-up, the child, girls, severe sunburn on the face. Mom smears places of burns abundantly with a special cream. Mother applying sun protection cream to her daughter face
hd00:13Mother applying sunscreen lotion on son back at beach. Mother preparing child for bath in sea.
hd01:00Slow motion of happy mother and father applying sunscreen cream on sons body on the beach. Sun protection on summer vacation
4k00:14Family of three on summer vacation. Parents applying suntan lotion on childs skin while their son having fun putting the cream on dads nose
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Swimming pool atmosphere during summer day, family enjoying pool backyard home vacations, child getting out of pool
4k00:10Kid eyes staring at screen light at night. Boy addicted to electronic watching phone or tablet device
4k00:30 Confident happy child raising arms in the air celebrating success or achievement. Young boy raises fists in the sky in celebration.