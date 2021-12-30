0
Stock video
Candid woman working from home, concentrated girl studying, female student doing homework
B
By Bricolage
- Stock footage ID: 1084643962
Video clip length: 00:42FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|28.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|5.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:26Active young mom babysiter and cute little kid daughter jumping dancing in modern house living room, happy family mother with child girl having fun enjoy playing funny activity together at home
hd00:26Happy family young parents drawing coloring picture with pencils helping cute child daughter enjoying talk play laying on warm floor at home, mom dad and kid girl having fun in living room on leisure
hd00:13Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
4k00:22Mother multi-tasking, holding baby infant and using computer laptop at home. Candid authentic and real life mom working and parenting
4k00:10Happy confident indian recruit handshaking employer getting hired at new job. Smiling young female professional manager shake hand of woman client or customer making business deal at office meeting.
4k00:14Happy relaxed young woman holding smart phone looking at cellphone screen laughing enjoying using mobile apps for shopping having fun playing games chatting in social media sit on couch at home
hd00:10Happy family mother baby sitter teaching cute child girl playing on warm floor at home, mom helping kid daughter learning drawing coloring with pencils together enjoy creative activity in living room
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Happy family on the beach holding hands swinging little girl around at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
4k00:21Beautiful woman listening to music on laptop at trendy home with headphones drinking coffee smiling vintage records in background orange retro colours and styling
4k00:13Three young women tourists on summer vacation walking on beach promenade wearing denim shorts
Same model in other videos
4k00:19Woman riding train commuting to work or study. Girl looking out train window starring at landscape view passing by
hd00:09Woman traveling by bus in twilight hours of the night. Girl looking out window in blue tone while on a bus