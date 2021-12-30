0
Stock video
Authentic grand-parent with grand-son at beach building castle
B
By Bricolage
- Stock footage ID: 1084643938
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|36 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Happy family playing on the beach building sand castle at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
4k00:18Family On Summer Vacation playing on the beach building sand castle together. Slow motion. Family, Holiday and Travel concept.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:22Mother multi-tasking, holding baby infant and using computer laptop at home. Candid authentic and real life mom working and parenting
hd00:19Child boy running, sprinting in home backyard garden and doing a back flip into swimming pool water.
hd00:17Child boy screaming from top of his lungs in slow-motion 120fps. Kid yelling roaring to camera
hd00:22Happy toddler at the swimming pool splashing water in slow-motion 120fps. Mother holding infant son.
4k00:19Woman riding train commuting to work or study. Girl looking out train window starring at landscape view passing by