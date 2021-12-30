0
Stock video
Energetic joyful woman dancing jumping up and down at the beach
B
By Bricolage
- Stock footage ID: 1084643908
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|71.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:26Active young mom babysiter and cute little kid daughter jumping dancing in modern house living room, happy family mother with child girl having fun enjoy playing funny activity together at home
hd00:13Young happy active family couple dancing laughing together preparing food at home, carefree joyful husband and wife having fun cooking healthy romantic dinner meal listen to music in modern kitchen
hd00:10Happy family african american mixed race kid boy and caucasian mom baby sitter holding hands jumping on bed, young mother having fun laughing playing funny active game with cute child son in bedroom
4k00:12Multi-ethnic group of women dancing to the music of party with her other girl friends on the dance floor of a fashionable night club in Slow Motion.
4k00:30Beautiful woman in medical protective mask dancing energetically and actively on blue studio background. Party, happiness, freedom, youth concept.
4k00:13Party flythrough shot of young multi-ethnic group of people and friends dancing to cool music with disco lights in a nightclub for entertainment
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Swimming pool atmosphere during summer day, family enjoying pool backyard home vacations, child getting out of pool
4k00:21Residential home backyard exterior during sunny day, family residence house, woman watering garden family relaxing