 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Toddler boy clapping hands while on mom lap watching smartphone screen

B

By Bricolage

  • Stock footage ID: 1084643887
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV308.8 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV9 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV1.8 MB

Related stock videos

Front view of happy loving parents and their excited kids smiling driving a car in the city. Young family traveling abroad by car in summer.
4k00:15Front view of happy loving parents and their excited kids smiling driving a car in the city. Young family traveling abroad by car in summer.
Happy african family with a little cute daughter having fun using smartphone indoors. Portrait of lovely smiling girl lwith braids laughing and watching fun videos with parents on couch.
hd00:13Happy african family with a little cute daughter having fun using smartphone indoors. Portrait of lovely smiling girl lwith braids laughing and watching fun videos with parents on couch.
Happy african family parents and little children enjoy using devices together sit on sofa, technology addicted couple with kids having fun with laptop tablet phone at home, people gadget addiction
hd00:09Happy african family parents and little children enjoy using devices together sit on sofa, technology addicted couple with kids having fun with laptop tablet phone at home, people gadget addiction
Father and son play and watching smartphone in children's room in tent with Christmas decorations
4k00:12Father and son play and watching smartphone in children's room in tent with Christmas decorations
Happy family adult parents with cute school kids children relax on sofa using funny smartphone apps laughing having fun with technology together looking at phone screen take selfie play game at home
4k00:07Happy family adult parents with cute school kids children relax on sofa using funny smartphone apps laughing having fun with technology together looking at phone screen take selfie play game at home
Happy bonding family of four sitting on couch, smiling father holding mobile phone, taking selfie. Excited couple posing for photo with children siblings or holding online call with grandparents.
4k00:08Happy bonding family of four sitting on couch, smiling father holding mobile phone, taking selfie. Excited couple posing for photo with children siblings or holding online call with grandparents.
Happy family of four enjoy using smartphone technology relax sit on couch at home, relaxed parents father mother and cute little kids children watch funny social media video on mobile phone together
4k00:06Happy family of four enjoy using smartphone technology relax sit on couch at home, relaxed parents father mother and cute little kids children watch funny social media video on mobile phone together
Happy mixed ethnicity family little african dad kid son and caucasian mom holding phone having fun with smartphone, mother father with child boy looking at cellphone enjoy using mobile apps at home
hd00:08Happy mixed ethnicity family little african dad kid son and caucasian mom holding phone having fun with smartphone, mother father with child boy looking at cellphone enjoy using mobile apps at home

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Caucasian father with son sitting in living room, using laptop and smartphone. family spending time at home.
4k00:15Caucasian father with son sitting in living room, using laptop and smartphone. family spending time at home.
Same model in other videos
Mother multi-tasking, holding baby infant and using computer laptop at home. Candid authentic and real life mom working and parenting
4k00:22Mother multi-tasking, holding baby infant and using computer laptop at home. Candid authentic and real life mom working and parenting
Revealing mother consoling crying newborn baby infant embracing good for transition
4k00:08 Revealing mother consoling crying newborn baby infant embracing good for transition
Happy toddler at the swimming pool splashing water in slow-motion 120fps. Mother holding infant son.
hd00:22Happy toddler at the swimming pool splashing water in slow-motion 120fps. Mother holding infant son.
Woman riding train commuting to work or study. Girl looking out train window starring at landscape view passing by
4k00:19Woman riding train commuting to work or study. Girl looking out train window starring at landscape view passing by
Candid mom holding newborn baby hugging and loving
4k00:07Candid mom holding newborn baby hugging and loving
Authentic candid real life tired new mother with newborn baby at home trying to sleep and rest
hd00:20Authentic candid real life tired new mother with newborn baby at home trying to sleep and rest
Messy baby child covered with flour at kitchen. Infant one year old toddler boy playing at kitchen.
4k00:11Messy baby child covered with flour at kitchen. Infant one year old toddler boy playing at kitchen.
Baby boy tantrum. Infant toddler crying. Toddler seeking support
4k00:19Baby boy tantrum. Infant toddler crying. Toddler seeking support

Related video keywords