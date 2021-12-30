0
Stock video
Kids using cellphone device. Casual candid handsome children in front of smartphone
B
By Bricolage
- Stock footage ID: 1084643863
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:29Man sms texting using app on smart phone at night in city. Handsome young business man using smartphone smiling happy wearing suit jacket outdoors. Urban male professional in his 20s.
hd00:10Young african american man holding smartphone device texting sms message sitting at home office, smiling black guy using apps playing mobile game chatting in social media surfing web on phone indoors
hd00:30Smart phone man calling on mobile phone at night in city. Handsome young business man talking on smartphone smiling happy wearing suit jacket outdoors. Urban male professional in his 20s.
4k00:10Handsome Man Typing Smartphone Urban Downtown Night Lights Communication Technology 4G Reception Texting Sms App Travel Application Social Network Blogger Uhd 4K
4k00:16Young caucasian man with glasses and beard relaxing on couch using smart phone in modern industrial house. Indoor.
hd00:10Smiling african american man holding smartphone texting sms message or play mobile game sit on sofa at home, happy young black guy using social media app work study on cell phone looking at screen
hd00:21Group of three young casual people candidates sitting on chairs in modern office lobby, waiting too long for job interview, using technology devices, feeling nervous. Full length. Job search concept
Same model in other videos
hd00:19Child boy running, sprinting in home backyard garden and doing a back flip into swimming pool water.
hd00:17Child boy screaming from top of his lungs in slow-motion 120fps. Kid yelling roaring to camera
4k00:21Kid face close-up closing eyes in meditation. Child boy opening eyes smiling to camera, macro closeup
4k00:15Swimming pool atmosphere during summer day, family enjoying pool backyard home vacations, child getting out of pool