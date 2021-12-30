0
Stock video
Child baby learning to stand and walk by leaning on metal wire fence
B
By Bricolage
- Stock footage ID: 1084643854
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|676.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13CU, 4k: Young mother leads her daughter by the hand, along the business center. They enter the elevator.
hd00:11Funny Cute Girl with Two Ponytails is Playing on Red Slide. Joyous Female Child in Striped Jacket Having Fun on Playground in the Park.
4k00:26The child's hand holds a clear glass Cup and fills clean water. Close up of a glass into which fills water. Hand of child holds transparent cup near kitchen tap with stream of water.
Same model in other videos
4k00:22Mother multi-tasking, holding baby infant and using computer laptop at home. Candid authentic and real life mom working and parenting
hd00:22Happy toddler at the swimming pool splashing water in slow-motion 120fps. Mother holding infant son.
hd00:20Authentic candid real life tired new mother with newborn baby at home trying to sleep and rest
4k00:11Messy baby child covered with flour at kitchen. Infant one year old toddler boy playing at kitchen.