0
Stock video
Child toddler playing at beach with shovel and bucket at shore
B
By Bricolage
- Stock footage ID: 1084643815
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1,023.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|30.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:23Authentic close up shot of young neo mother is playing with her newborn baby in a nursery in a morning. Shot in 8K. Concept of children,baby, parenthood, childhood, life, maternity, motherhood
hd00:07Cute little baby and his father having swimming lesson in the pool. The father is holding his son in his hands and embracing him. Little boy is happily smiling
4k00:28Funny Game and Laugh of Caucasian Old Man and Baby Girl in Domestic Comfort. Wrinkled Skin of Grandfather or Gray Haired Father in Casual Natural Lighting. Gentle Embrace and Happy Smile of 60s Parent
4k00:20Close Up Footage of Newborn Baby Playing With Mother's Hand and Finger while Lying on the Back in Child Crib. Caucasian Neonate Toddler Bodning with Mom. Concept of Childhood, New Llife and Parenthood
4k00:19Adorable infant baby girl daughter playing patty cake with african mom at home. Happy mixed race family mother and cute little boy son learning funny game having fun enjoying sweet moments together.
4k00:17Sun Flare, Change the Future, Kid Dream, Kids Celebration, Holiday Bye, Up Hold, Night Party, Line Sunrise, Behind Sunshine, Entertainment. Anxious child knocks his hand on the window during sunset
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Cinematic authentic shot of happy mother and her little toddler baby boy son are having fun to make dough with flour together for baking cookies or bread in kitchen at home.
Same model in other videos
hd00:19Child boy running, sprinting in home backyard garden and doing a back flip into swimming pool water.
4k00:15Swimming pool atmosphere during summer day, family enjoying pool backyard home vacations, child getting out of pool
hd00:20Mother playing with baby on home couch. Mom lifting one year old toddler with legs. Parent exercising with infant.