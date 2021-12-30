0
Stock video
Baby infant holding into tennis fence watching game
B
By Bricolage
- Stock footage ID: 1084643803
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21a little child, a one-year-old girl playing, painting with finger paints, decorating herself, in the garden, sitting on a blanket, bedspread, on grass, lawn, in the summer. she's having fun
hd00:09Three kids boy with little girls jump on trampoline with net around at yard of homestead and mother sit on porch with her baby
Same model in other videos
4k00:22Mother multi-tasking, holding baby infant and using computer laptop at home. Candid authentic and real life mom working and parenting
hd00:22Happy toddler at the swimming pool splashing water in slow-motion 120fps. Mother holding infant son.
hd00:20Authentic candid real life tired new mother with newborn baby at home trying to sleep and rest
4k00:11Messy baby child covered with flour at kitchen. Infant one year old toddler boy playing at kitchen.