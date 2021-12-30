0
Stock video
Baby face sleeping deeply, toddler child infant resting napping
B
By Bricolage
- Stock footage ID: 1084643800
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|35.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|7.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:28Funny Game and Laugh of Caucasian Old Man and Baby Girl in Domestic Comfort. Wrinkled Skin of Grandfather or Gray Haired Father in Casual Natural Lighting. Gentle Embrace and Happy Smile of 60s Parent
4k00:19Adorable infant baby girl daughter playing patty cake with african mom at home. Happy mixed race family mother and cute little boy son learning funny game having fun enjoying sweet moments together.
4k00:17Sun Flare, Change the Future, Kid Dream, Kids Celebration, Holiday Bye, Up Hold, Night Party, Line Sunrise, Behind Sunshine, Entertainment. Anxious child knocks his hand on the window during sunset
4k00:10Loving african young mommy hugging soothing adorable sweet baby boy lying in bed. Smiling caring mixed race mother and cute little infant child girl cuddling in bedroom. Mum and child tender moments.
4k00:10Loving tender african american young mum holding adorable cute baby girl daughter embracing kissing small kid. Happy affectionate mixed race mother cuddling with infant child boy son standing at home.
hd00:18Happy kid run with a toy airplane at sunset over a wheat field. The kid dreams of becoming an astronaut pilot. Airplane pilot. Children's dream to run with a toy. Kid airplane pilot. Dream concept
hd00:21Baby Reaches for Faucet Water Rack Focus to Face. focus on baby's hand reaching under stream of water from the faucet then racks focus to the baby's face in awe of the water
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Happy young boy on rooftop at sunset wearing hoody and beanie red hat looking to the sky in urban city background
4k00:17Portrait young boy on rooftop at sunset wearing hoody and beanie red hat looking confident in urban city background
Same model in other videos
4k00:22Mother multi-tasking, holding baby infant and using computer laptop at home. Candid authentic and real life mom working and parenting
hd00:22Happy toddler at the swimming pool splashing water in slow-motion 120fps. Mother holding infant son.
hd00:20Authentic candid real life tired new mother with newborn baby at home trying to sleep and rest
4k00:11Messy baby child covered with flour at kitchen. Infant one year old toddler boy playing at kitchen.