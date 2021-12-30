0
Stock video
Active senior man swimming at the swimming pool
B
By Bricolage
- Stock footage ID: 1084643785
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.7 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|80.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:09Happy mature senior couple dancing laughing in the kitchen, beautiful romantic middle aged older grandparents relaxing having fun together at home celebrating anniversary enjoy care love tenderness
4k00:28Funny Game and Laugh of Caucasian Old Man and Baby Girl in Domestic Comfort. Wrinkled Skin of Grandfather or Gray Haired Father in Casual Natural Lighting. Gentle Embrace and Happy Smile of 60s Parent
4k00:12Happy old senior grandfather teach little grandson playing with wooden blocks on floor, carefree two generation family grandparent and cute small grandchild having fun building tower laughing at home
hd00:12Old people, senior couple, elderly man and woman, husband and wife in park. Outdoors activity, leisure, family recreation. Happy grandfather and grandmother hug grandson, boy, child. Slow motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:19Vertical shot of a senior Caucasian man working in a garden, using a trowel. Seniors and outdoor activities concept.
4k00:16Portrait of african american senior man smiling at home. retirement and active senior lifestyle concept
4k00:16Portrait of african american senior man smiling at home. retirement and active senior lifestyle concept
Same model in other videos
hd00:19Child boy running, sprinting in home backyard garden and doing a back flip into swimming pool water.
hd00:17Child boy screaming from top of his lungs in slow-motion 120fps. Kid yelling roaring to camera
4k00:21Kid face close-up closing eyes in meditation. Child boy opening eyes smiling to camera, macro closeup
4k00:15Swimming pool atmosphere during summer day, family enjoying pool backyard home vacations, child getting out of pool