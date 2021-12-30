 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Kids using cellphone device. Casual candid handsome children in front of smartphone

B

By Bricolage

  • Stock footage ID: 1084643770
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV2.5 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV28.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.6 MB

Related stock videos

Man sms texting using app on smart phone at night in city. Handsome young business man using smartphone smiling happy wearing suit jacket outdoors. Urban male professional in his 20s.
hd00:29Man sms texting using app on smart phone at night in city. Handsome young business man using smartphone smiling happy wearing suit jacket outdoors. Urban male professional in his 20s.
Young african american man holding smartphone device texting sms message sitting at home office, smiling black guy using apps playing mobile game chatting in social media surfing web on phone indoors
hd00:10Young african american man holding smartphone device texting sms message sitting at home office, smiling black guy using apps playing mobile game chatting in social media surfing web on phone indoors
Smart phone man calling on mobile phone at night in city. Handsome young business man talking on smartphone smiling happy wearing suit jacket outdoors. Urban male professional in his 20s.
hd00:30Smart phone man calling on mobile phone at night in city. Handsome young business man talking on smartphone smiling happy wearing suit jacket outdoors. Urban male professional in his 20s.
Handsome Man Typing Smartphone Urban Downtown Night Lights Communication Technology 4G Reception Texting Sms App Travel Application Social Network Blogger Uhd 4K
4k00:10Handsome Man Typing Smartphone Urban Downtown Night Lights Communication Technology 4G Reception Texting Sms App Travel Application Social Network Blogger Uhd 4K
Young caucasian man with glasses and beard relaxing on couch using smart phone in modern industrial house. Indoor.
4k00:16Young caucasian man with glasses and beard relaxing on couch using smart phone in modern industrial house. Indoor.
Smiling african american man holding smartphone texting sms message or play mobile game sit on sofa at home, happy young black guy using social media app work study on cell phone looking at screen
hd00:10Smiling african american man holding smartphone texting sms message or play mobile game sit on sofa at home, happy young black guy using social media app work study on cell phone looking at screen
Group of three young casual people candidates sitting on chairs in modern office lobby, waiting too long for job interview, using technology devices, feeling nervous. Full length. Job search concept
hd00:21Group of three young casual people candidates sitting on chairs in modern office lobby, waiting too long for job interview, using technology devices, feeling nervous. Full length. Job search concept
Office going young man using mobile phone, tablet on road.
hd00:15Office going young man using mobile phone, tablet on road.
Same model in other videos
Bored child boy at home
hd00:48Bored child boy at home
Child boy running, sprinting in home backyard garden and doing a back flip into swimming pool water.
hd00:19Child boy running, sprinting in home backyard garden and doing a back flip into swimming pool water.
Child boy screaming from top of his lungs in slow-motion 120fps. Kid yelling roaring to camera
hd00:17Child boy screaming from top of his lungs in slow-motion 120fps. Kid yelling roaring to camera
Small child taking a bite of melon fruit, toddler eating fruit, wiping mouth with arm
4k00:22Small child taking a bite of melon fruit, toddler eating fruit, wiping mouth with arm
Kid face close-up closing eyes in meditation. Child boy opening eyes smiling to camera, macro closeup
4k00:21Kid face close-up closing eyes in meditation. Child boy opening eyes smiling to camera, macro closeup
Swimming pool atmosphere during summer day, family enjoying pool backyard home vacations, child getting out of pool
4k00:15Swimming pool atmosphere during summer day, family enjoying pool backyard home vacations, child getting out of pool
Toddler hands stacking wooden toy building blocks
4k00:07Toddler hands stacking wooden toy building blocks
Young boy sprinting in home backyard in daytime and jumping into pool water
hd00:31Young boy sprinting in home backyard in daytime and jumping into pool water

Related video keywords