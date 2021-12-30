0
Stock video
Kids at the pool playing during summer day, child throwing friend into water
B
By Bricolage
- Stock footage ID: 1084643761
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|68.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:13Children enjoying summer vacation. Happy fun loving group of friends jumping and diving into swimming pool at a pool party in summer sunny day. Slow motion. Underwater view
4k00:10From inside the pool, young caucasian boy jumps into the pool and dives with swimming goggles. 5 year old kid swimming and having fun in summer on a sunny blue cloudy day. Vacation concept.
4k00:22funny children jumping in swimming pool splashing mother relaxing on swim tube kids playfully surprise mom family having fun on sunny day enjoying summer 4k
hd00:22Boy jumping from springboard and diving in Swimming Pool -Slow Motion- For videos about: swimming, pools, summer fun, vacation, getaways, underwater footage, kids, beating the heat, and exercise.
hd00:28Underwater view of having fun group of children jumping and diving into swimming pool at pool party in summer sunny day. Happy children. Slow motion. Childhood, friendship, vacation concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
hd00:19Child boy running, sprinting in home backyard garden and doing a back flip into swimming pool water.
hd00:17Child boy screaming from top of his lungs in slow-motion 120fps. Kid yelling roaring to camera
4k00:21Kid face close-up closing eyes in meditation. Child boy opening eyes smiling to camera, macro closeup
4k00:15Swimming pool atmosphere during summer day, family enjoying pool backyard home vacations, child getting out of pool