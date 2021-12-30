 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Kids at the pool playing during summer day, child throwing friend into water

B

By Bricolage

  • Stock footage ID: 1084643761
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.3 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV68.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.5 MB

Related stock videos

Children enjoying summer vacation. Happy fun loving group of friends jumping and diving into swimming pool at a pool party in summer sunny day. Slow motion. Underwater view
hd00:13Children enjoying summer vacation. Happy fun loving group of friends jumping and diving into swimming pool at a pool party in summer sunny day. Slow motion. Underwater view
From inside the pool, young caucasian boy jumps into the pool and dives with swimming goggles. 5 year old kid swimming and having fun in summer on a sunny blue cloudy day. Vacation concept.
4k00:10From inside the pool, young caucasian boy jumps into the pool and dives with swimming goggles. 5 year old kid swimming and having fun in summer on a sunny blue cloudy day. Vacation concept.
funny children jumping in swimming pool splashing mother relaxing on swim tube kids playfully surprise mom family having fun on sunny day enjoying summer 4k
4k00:22funny children jumping in swimming pool splashing mother relaxing on swim tube kids playfully surprise mom family having fun on sunny day enjoying summer 4k
Boy jumping from springboard and diving in Swimming Pool -Slow Motion- For videos about: swimming, pools, summer fun, vacation, getaways, underwater footage, kids, beating the heat, and exercise.
hd00:22Boy jumping from springboard and diving in Swimming Pool -Slow Motion- For videos about: swimming, pools, summer fun, vacation, getaways, underwater footage, kids, beating the heat, and exercise.
Cute teen boy dives in blue pool with open eyes
hd00:12Cute teen boy dives in blue pool with open eyes
Underwater view of having fun group of children jumping and diving into swimming pool at pool party in summer sunny day. Happy children. Slow motion. Childhood, friendship, vacation concept
hd00:28Underwater view of having fun group of children jumping and diving into swimming pool at pool party in summer sunny day. Happy children. Slow motion. Childhood, friendship, vacation concept
Funny little boys and girls roll with yellow water slides
hd00:06Funny little boys and girls roll with yellow water slides
Young female friends in a swimming pool having fun together underwater and blowing kisses to the camera.
hd00:13Young female friends in a swimming pool having fun together underwater and blowing kisses to the camera.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young girl jumps to father in pool
4k00:14Young girl jumps to father in pool
Parents playing with kids on backyard of their house
4k00:11Parents playing with kids on backyard of their house
Parents playing with kids on backyard of their house
4k00:16Parents playing with kids on backyard of their house
Parents playing with kids on backyard of their house
4k00:22Parents playing with kids on backyard of their house
Same model in other videos
Bored child boy at home
hd00:48Bored child boy at home
Child boy running, sprinting in home backyard garden and doing a back flip into swimming pool water.
hd00:19Child boy running, sprinting in home backyard garden and doing a back flip into swimming pool water.
Child boy screaming from top of his lungs in slow-motion 120fps. Kid yelling roaring to camera
hd00:17Child boy screaming from top of his lungs in slow-motion 120fps. Kid yelling roaring to camera
Kid face close-up closing eyes in meditation. Child boy opening eyes smiling to camera, macro closeup
4k00:21Kid face close-up closing eyes in meditation. Child boy opening eyes smiling to camera, macro closeup
Swimming pool atmosphere during summer day, family enjoying pool backyard home vacations, child getting out of pool
4k00:15Swimming pool atmosphere during summer day, family enjoying pool backyard home vacations, child getting out of pool
Young boy sprinting in home backyard in daytime and jumping into pool water
hd00:31Young boy sprinting in home backyard in daytime and jumping into pool water
Child leaning on tennis match fence watching sport game
4k00:14Child leaning on tennis match fence watching sport game
Kid running and jumping inside swimming pool water
4k00:15Kid running and jumping inside swimming pool water

Related video keywords