0
Stock video
Woman rubbing sunblock to face at beach shore
B
By Bricolage
- Stock footage ID: 1084643743
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|762.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07A woman takes a white hand cream from a pink jar with her finger. The concept of beauty and health and skin care for the body, face and legs. Macro. Close up
4k00:11a girl at the sea uses sunscreen to protect the skin and hydrate the skin. concept of creams for sunburn and creams for body and face hydration, anti-aging.
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Swimming pool atmosphere during summer day, family enjoying pool backyard home vacations, child getting out of pool
4k00:21Residential home backyard exterior during sunny day, family residence house, woman watering garden family relaxing