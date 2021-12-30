0
Stock video
Holding infant in backseat of car
B
By Bricolage
- Stock footage ID: 1084643731
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|769.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Cute Baby Girl Plays With Toy In Car Seat, She Smiles And Laughs, Ready To Go For A Ride In Family Car
4k00:09Mother Places Her Baby Girl In Car Seat, Puts Her Little Arm Through Strap, Begins To Buckle Her In
hd00:10Beautiful blond girl is riding in the car at the backseat and waving hand through the window with a smile
Same model in other videos
4k00:22Mother multi-tasking, holding baby infant and using computer laptop at home. Candid authentic and real life mom working and parenting
hd00:22Happy toddler at the swimming pool splashing water in slow-motion 120fps. Mother holding infant son.
hd00:20Authentic candid real life tired new mother with newborn baby at home trying to sleep and rest
4k00:11Messy baby child covered with flour at kitchen. Infant one year old toddler boy playing at kitchen.