 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Few cars on the city circular road covered with thick snow after a blizzard. Aerial view of the roadway and passing vehicles. Sudden precipitation, sharp climate change. UHD 4K.

A

By Andrey Safonov

  • Stock footage ID: 1084643665
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV181.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV35.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7 MB

Related stock videos

DETROIT, MI - CIRCA 2014: Driving plate: right side. Graffiti covered industrial and commercial property, then Motor City Casino. Mid West USA, overcast, summer. 24mm lens, stabilized
hd01:18DETROIT, MI - CIRCA 2014: Driving plate: right side. Graffiti covered industrial and commercial property, then Motor City Casino. Mid West USA, overcast, summer. 24mm lens, stabilized
The sunset-covered riverside road is full of cars on their way home from work. (Seoul, Korea. Sept. 24, 2019)
4k00:13The sunset-covered riverside road is full of cars on their way home from work. (Seoul, Korea. Sept. 24, 2019)
SLOW MOTION, DOF: White bus slows down at a bus stop during a snowy winter day. Bad weather gathers over the city streets and covers them in snow. Tourist coach stops due to bad weather conditions.
4k00:40SLOW MOTION, DOF: White bus slows down at a bus stop during a snowy winter day. Bad weather gathers over the city streets and covers them in snow. Tourist coach stops due to bad weather conditions.
Aerial view of the road with moving cars and a truck along the mountain slope covered by green trees on one side and the sea on the other side. Scene. Top view of railway and automobile road with
4k00:07Aerial view of the road with moving cars and a truck along the mountain slope covered by green trees on one side and the sea on the other side. Scene. Top view of railway and automobile road with
Aerial view of the road with moving cars and a truck along the mountain slope covered by green trees. Scene. Top view of railway and automobile road with moving vehicles.
4k00:08Aerial view of the road with moving cars and a truck along the mountain slope covered by green trees. Scene. Top view of railway and automobile road with moving vehicles.
Many cars in the parking lot covered with snow after a severe blizzard. Aerial view of a city street and standing vehicles as snowdrifts. Sudden precipitation, sharp climate change. UHD 4K.
4k00:16Many cars in the parking lot covered with snow after a severe blizzard. Aerial view of a city street and standing vehicles as snowdrifts. Sudden precipitation, sharp climate change. UHD 4K.
Cars covered with snow in a parking lot in the city during a snowfall. Snow flakes on the background of cars, parked
4k00:20Cars covered with snow in a parking lot in the city during a snowfall. Snow flakes on the background of cars, parked
Drops of melted snow on the side window of the car. Out of focus snow-covered city streets with car traffic
4k00:20Drops of melted snow on the side window of the car. Out of focus snow-covered city streets with car traffic

Related video keywords