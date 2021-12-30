0
Stock video
Snowy winter village landscape with wooden houses and a church, aerial view. Everything is covered with white snow. Video screensaver, footage in cloudy weather for intro, background, titles. UHD 4K.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1084643662
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|149.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|31 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:27panoramic video of old capital of Georgia. Mtskheta. The main church, village with red roofs and river
4k00:33AERIAL: The camera flies towards a church covered in fog on an early morning with godrays flying through in a small town. 4K / UHD / Ultra HD
4k00:09AERIAL: The camera tilts upwhile it flies down showing a cross on top of a Christian church covered in fog on an early morning with godrays flying through in a small town. 4K / UHD / Ultra HD
4k00:11AERIAL: The camera tilts down while it flies up showing a cross on top of a Christian church covered in fog on an early morning with godrays flying through in a small town. 4K / UHD / Ultra HD
4k00:15Beautiful winter village landscape with wooden houses and a church, aerial view. Everything is covered with white snow. Video screensaver, footage in cloudy weather for intro, background, titles. UHD
hd00:10The monastery of Einsiedeln in Switzerland captured with a drone from above during wintertime. The village is covered in snow.
hd00:21The monastery of Einsiedeln in Switzerland captured with a drone from above during wintertime. The village is covered in snow.
Related video keywords
abodebackdropbeautychristianitychristmaschurchcloudycold temperaturecolourfulcompletelycovereddaylightdistrictdramaticdroneduskextremefaithforecastinggloaminghamletheavy snowhigh angle viewhousejanuarylandscapemeteorologynobodyprovincialresidencerussiarusticscenerysmall townsnowfallsnowingsnowstormstreetsuburbsuburbantemplevillageweatherwhitewintertimewinterywintry