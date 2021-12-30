0
Stock video
Many cars in the parking lot covered with snow after a severe blizzard. Aerial view of a city street and standing vehicles as snowdrifts. Sudden precipitation, sharp climate change. UHD 4K.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1084643638
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|170.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|30.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:29AERIAL, TOP DOWN: Flying above an autonomous car successfully parallel parking into a vacant spot at the side of a road. High-tech self-steering vehicle parks itself into empty roadside parking spot.
4k00:13Saint-Petersburg, Russia - october 20, 2016 Upcoming passenger car occupy only free parking place at outdoor parking slot near shopping or business center in the early morning. Top aerial shot
4k00:12TIMELAPSE, AERIAL, TOP DOWN: Inexperienced driver is having problems parallel parking their car into a roadside parking space. Flying above person struggling to park vehicle into a row of parked cars.
4k00:23Windshield view of car driving at night road works traffic signs 4k moving automobiles. Dark shot of two lane highway vehicles lights on inside. Repair auto transportation danger visibility concept
4k00:17AERIAL, TOP DOWN: High-tech self-steering vehicle parks itself into empty roadside parking spot. Flying above an autonomous car successfully parallel parking into a vacant spot at the side of a road.
4k00:19AERIAL, TOP DOWN: Unrecognizable person tries to parallel park their car into a tight roadside parking spot. Driver attempts to back their vehicle into a parking space at the side of the street.
Related video keywords
accidentaerial viewautoautomobilebackgroundbad weathercarcarscataclysmchangecityclimateclimate changecolourfulcovereddaytimedisasterdramaticdrivewaydroneecosystemflyingfootagefreezinghorizontalmachinemanymeteorologymotionnordicpanoramapanoramicparkingprecipitationproblemroadrowsceneryscreensaverslowsnowsnowingstormtransporttrappedvehiclevideoweatherwinter