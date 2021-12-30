0
Stock video
Modern townhouses in the suburbs, aerial view. Chalet complex on the outskirts of the city. Business concept, construction, environmentally friendly housing. UHD 4K.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1084643632
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|172.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|74.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:11Modern facility with tube or powerful process area at the oil depot or tank farm. Rock-oil extraction for supply. Engineering complex for refining and delivery. Dolly outdoors in sunny summer. Nobody
hd00:09Tilt up view of contemporary apartment building with large windows and colorful walls of the facade of a new house for city residents, or offices with a beautiful modern facade in the early summer -
4k00:06day time singapore city famous living complex building traffic street aerial panorama 4k timelapse
Related video keywords
apartment housearchitectureblockboroughbrick housebuildingbuiltchalet complexcolourfulcomplexcondominiumconstructconstructionconstruction industrycottagescountry housedevelopmentdistrictdomainhamlethomehouseimmovableindustrylargemarketingmodernmunicipalitynatureneighbourhoodnewoutdoorsplanningprovincerentalresidenceresidentialresidential buildingsalesettlementsleepingsuburbsuburban townhousessuburbsterritorytowntownshiptrendy