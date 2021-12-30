 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Modern townhouses in the suburbs, aerial view. Chalet complex on the outskirts of the city. Business concept, construction, environmentally friendly housing. UHD 4K.

A

By Andrey Safonov

  • Stock footage ID: 1084643632
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV172.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV74.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV14.8 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial footage of a large industrial complex
4k00:33Aerial footage of a large industrial complex
Modern facility with tube or powerful process area at the oil depot or tank farm. Rock-oil extraction for supply. Engineering complex for refining and delivery. Dolly outdoors in sunny summer. Nobody
hd00:11Modern facility with tube or powerful process area at the oil depot or tank farm. Rock-oil extraction for supply. Engineering complex for refining and delivery. Dolly outdoors in sunny summer. Nobody
Tilt up view of contemporary apartment building with large windows and colorful walls of the facade of a new house for city residents, or offices with a beautiful modern facade in the early summer -
hd00:09Tilt up view of contemporary apartment building with large windows and colorful walls of the facade of a new house for city residents, or offices with a beautiful modern facade in the early summer -
Aerial footage of a large industrial complex
4k00:22Aerial footage of a large industrial complex
Grain elevator at modern agro processing factory
4k00:11Grain elevator at modern agro processing factory
day time singapore city famous living complex building traffic street aerial panorama 4k timelapse
4k00:06day time singapore city famous living complex building traffic street aerial panorama 4k timelapse
Aerial view of the Aarhus Port District with Terraced, Mixed-Use Complex
4k00:40Aerial view of the Aarhus Port District with Terraced, Mixed-Use Complex
Futuristic glowing projection of bridge and roadway on site with workers in countryside
4k00:16Futuristic glowing projection of bridge and roadway on site with workers in countryside

Related video keywords