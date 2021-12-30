0
Stock video
Perfect winter landscape with frozen trees in the forest at sunset, aerial view. The ground is covered with white snow. Video, footage, splash screen, intro, presentation, copy space. UHD 4K.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1084643629
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|154.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|68.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:25Drone flies over white tree tops conifers, nature forest valley. Top down natural landscape, unhealthy woodland aerial shot. Flight over dead trees. Overhead, birds eye view
4k00:25Drone flies over tree tops conifers, nature reserve forest valley. Top down natural landscape, woodland aerial, green moss, grass and plants on ground. Flight above colorful texture in nature
4k00:21 4K. Aerial view of the herd wets in the pen. Mountain Landscape, Iceland. Herd of sheep grazing in a pen on a steep hill surrounded by forest. Top view of flock of sheep entering the corral.
4k00:14Highway road surrounded by green trees and grass in summer time, Russia. Drone zoom in high quality 4k footage of a highway road in rural area shot from above
4k00:13Adventure travel background. Top view of dark green forest landscape wallpaper art. Winter landscape. Healthy green trees in the forest in winter. Forest. Shooting from a quadcopter. View from above
4k00:13Adventure travel background. Top view of dark green forest landscape wallpaper art. Winter landscape. Healthy green trees in the forest in winter. Forest. Shooting from a quadcopter. View from above
Related video keywords
aerialbackdropbackgroundbackgroundschillycold weathercolourfulcopy spacedecemberfantasyfebruaryfirflyingforecastingforestfreezehoarfrosthorizontalicelandscapemajesticmeteorologynaturenightnordicpanoramapinerideromanticshinesnowsnowysunbeamsundownsunrisesunshinetwilightvideoviewwhitewhite colorwildlifewinter landscapewinterywintrywoodwoodlandwoods