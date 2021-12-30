 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Smartphone green screen. A girl on the street in winter holds a phone in her hand, leafs through a social network, looks through e-mail. Chroma key.

N

By Natazanchik

  • Stock footage ID: 1084643614
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV117 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.4 MB

Related stock videos

Close-up of man and woman who are sitting indoors and watching photographs on the mobile devices green screen.Green screen Chroma Key. Close up. Tracking motion. Vertical.
4k00:16Close-up of man and woman who are sitting indoors and watching photographs on the mobile devices green screen.Green screen Chroma Key. Close up. Tracking motion. Vertical.
Closeup of man hand using green screen smartphone mobile outside. Winter holidays. Greeting friends. Happy New Year. Christmas traveling weekend. Chromakey mock-up. Swapping display. App notification
hd00:18Closeup of man hand using green screen smartphone mobile outside. Winter holidays. Greeting friends. Happy New Year. Christmas traveling weekend. Chromakey mock-up. Swapping display. App notification
Side angle shot of an old Indian woman sitting in a park wearing a saree looking at her smart phone
hd00:20Side angle shot of an old Indian woman sitting in a park wearing a saree looking at her smart phone
woman holds smartphone with green screen near department store with crowded people
4k00:09woman holds smartphone with green screen near department store with crowded people
close up of asian woman holds smart phone with green screen and shopping cart in fruit aisle at grocery store
4k00:14close up of asian woman holds smart phone with green screen and shopping cart in fruit aisle at grocery store
close up of asian woman holds smart phone with green screen and shopping cart in fruit aisle at grocery store
4k00:07close up of asian woman holds smart phone with green screen and shopping cart in fruit aisle at grocery store
Cinemagraph - Unrecognizable Woman Hands Using SmartPhone by the Burning Fireplace - Close Up. 120FPS. Female hands with phone green screen and cup by cozy fireside. Searching internet, using app.
4k00:05Cinemagraph - Unrecognizable Woman Hands Using SmartPhone by the Burning Fireplace - Close Up. 120FPS. Female hands with phone green screen and cup by cozy fireside. Searching internet, using app.
asian woman use green screen smartphone with christmas decoration and tree at home
4k00:07asian woman use green screen smartphone with christmas decoration and tree at home

Related video keywords