0
Stock video
Close up of male hands ironing clothes with a steam iron on an ironing board. Young man ironing.Top view.
M
- Stock footage ID: 1084643599
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|78 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Industrial Process, Heat Electrode Work, Metal Parts Welding with Soldering Iron by Two Men Laborers Team Wearing Safety Uniform at Heavy Manufacturing Factory Indoor. Metalwork Assembly, Construction
hd00:08Builder welds parts outdoors. Installation of piping under ground in the winter day. Man work in gloves and protective clothing in the pit. Dangerous manual labor outside. Merge structure of details
4k00:11Professional Confident Serious Adult Engineer Looking at Camera, Wearing Safety Uniform, Standing at Heavy Industry Factory Ready to Manufacturing Works During Metal Welding by Staff Closeup Indoors
hd00:30Caucasian man father and son in his hands, ironed clothes in the room near the window. Homework.
Related video keywords
adultbeddingbedding sheetboardboycaucasiancleancleaning mancloseupclothclothesclothingdomesticelectricemploymentequipmentfabricfactorygarmenthandhomehothousehouse manhouse workshouseholdhouseworkhouseworksironironingironing boardironing clothesisolatedlaborlifestylelinenlinen texturemachinemachinesmalemanpersonshirtsteamsteam ironsteam ironingsteelwhitesworkyoung